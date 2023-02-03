AOC delivers 'impassioned' speech in defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar on the House floor

On Thursday, Republicans voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, citing antisemitism because of her criticism of Israel. In response, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) delivered an " impassioned speech " on the House floor decrying the decision.

"There is nothing consistent about the Republican Party's continued attack except for racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body," said Ocasio-Cortez, alleging discrimination against Muslim-Americans.

"Don't tell me this is about a condemnation of antisemitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers and...[Republicans] elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments of this body," she continued, referring to remarks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

AOC also referred to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) who posted a graphic on social media depicting her being killed, only to be appointed to the Oversight and Accountability and Natural Resources committees, saying that the House "rewarded him."

She was not the only member to come to Omar's defense, writes NBC News . Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) accused the House of holding Omar to a "double standard" because of her religious beliefs. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is Jewish himself, remarked "This is the very weaponization of antisemitism that I as a Jewish person find repulsive, I find dangerous, and above else, shameful — yes, shameful."

Ocasio-Cortez emphasized, "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America."