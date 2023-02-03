ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

AOC delivers 'impassioned' speech in defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar on the House floor

By Devika Rao
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKN9w_0kbUK09b00

On Thursday, Republicans voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, citing antisemitism because of her criticism of Israel. In response, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) delivered an " impassioned speech " on the House floor decrying the decision.

"There is nothing consistent about the Republican Party's continued attack except for racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body," said Ocasio-Cortez, alleging discrimination against Muslim-Americans.

"Don't tell me this is about a condemnation of antisemitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers and...[Republicans] elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments of this body," she continued, referring to remarks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

AOC also referred to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) who posted a graphic on social media depicting her being killed, only to be appointed to the Oversight and Accountability and Natural Resources committees, saying that the House "rewarded him."

She was not the only member to come to Omar's defense, writes NBC News . Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) accused the House of holding Omar to a "double standard" because of her religious beliefs. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is Jewish himself, remarked "This is the very weaponization of antisemitism that I as a Jewish person find repulsive, I find dangerous, and above else, shameful — yes, shameful."

Ocasio-Cortez emphasized, "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America."

Comments / 5

james gerber
4d ago

She has no intelligent response so she uses the race card to threaten and fearmonger the House. Too late. The race card is just a joker.

Reply
5
Related
The Week

McCarthy asks GOP House members to behave during State of the Union

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has asked members of his party to remember that during Tuesday night's State of the Union address, the "mics are hot" and the "cameras are on," so they need to be on their best behavior, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN. During the GOP's closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday morning, McCarthy also reminded lawmakers that if they have their cell phones out, photographers can zoom in and see what's on the screen. McCarthy's warnings were repeated by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House GOP conference chair, CNN reports. McCarthy has shared with people close to him he doesn't plan on bringing any attention to himself as President Biden makes his address, and on Monday told reporters he "won't tear up a speech. I won't play games. I'm very respectful. I think it's an important night." It's unclear if lawmakers like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who yelled at Biden during last year's State of the Union, will follow his lead. Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) told Politico that McCarthy is "an adult. I think you'll get more reaction from the conference than the speaker himself."
The Week

Republicans vote to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from House committee

House Republicans on Thursday voted to remove progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her long-held seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, delivering on one of the earliest promises made by now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after Republicans gained control of the chamber in November.  The final vote of 218 to 211 was entirely along party lines, with just one Republican, Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio, voting present. Speaking before the vote on Wednesday, Omar laid bare what she saw as the stakes of her ouster and the broader questions it raises. "Who gets to be an American? What opinions do you have to...
INDIANA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
POLITICO

Scott Perry acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone.

“The Constitution provides for the provision that keeps the Executive Branch from coercing the legislative branch,” Perry said. What happened: Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Tuesday acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone — seized by the FBI last year as part of a probe into Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election.
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
The Week

A majority of U.S. adults feel Biden has not accomplished much: Poll

Just 36 percent of U.S. adults think President Biden has accomplished a "great deal" or "a good amount" since taking office, a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News has found. Sixty-two percent of Americans think the president has accomplished "not very much" or "little to nothing." The less-than-deal results come as Biden prepares to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address, at which he will highlight his administration's achievements thus far, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bipartisan gun safety package. When asked in both 2010 and 2012, 52 percent of adults...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Why are Republicans doubling down on abortion?

In the wake of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, puzzled by their lackluster showings, offered plenty of theories for why the purported "red wave" fell short: It was poor candidate quality! It was Donald Trump's toxic influence on the party! It was establishment hacks who watered down the GOP's true conservative message! But "the fundamental reason why" Democrats "defied the laws of political gravity" was the successful completion of a decades-long conservative effort to overturn the federal right to abortion under Roe v. Wade, McKenzie Wilson, communications director for Data for Progress, told Time magazine. One exit poll showed that 60 percent of voters said they were unhappy with the Supreme...
IOWA STATE
The Week

New report describes numerous security breaches at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court justices have often used their personal email accounts in lieu of secure servers to transmit sensitive data about cases, according to a report from CNN published Saturday. This was just one of many breaches of security protocol at the court described by CNN.  According to the report, unnamed Supreme Court justices would send sensitive emails about ongoing cases on their personal accounts, despite the fact that the court had set up private servers for this purpose. The report claims many justices pushed back on using these secure servers "because some justices were slow to adopt to the technology and...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy