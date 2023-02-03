Read full article on original website
Missouri begins legal weed sales, but there is still 'a whole lot of confusion' around expungement
Recreational marijuana is now legally available in Missouri. "A lot of happy people" is how KCUR reporter Carlos Moreno described what he saw last Friday as Missouri let dispensaries begin to sell recreational marijuana. The state previously said Monday, Feb. 6, would be the start of legal weed sales to...
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
Jackson County is suing drugmakers and pharmacies over the high price of insulin
Jackson County last month filed a lawsuit against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over unfair insulin costs. Several states, including Kansas and California, are also suing over the same concern. The county says drugmakers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi are working with distributors CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and...
Missouri is joining 11 other states to reduce 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico
An effort is underway in 12 states along the Mississippi river, including Missouri, to try to reduce a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding, according to a statement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Have you seen a mountain lion in Missouri? Here's why sightings are up this year
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to 10 sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Is your car where you left it? Kia and Hyundai thefts in Missouri have skyrocketed
Across the country, the number of stolen Kias and Hyundais has skyrocketed, but nowhere more so than in Missouri. In 2019, 1,207 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Missouri, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NIBC). Last year, that number soared to 6,120. The pace of stolen...
