ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

A list of Black-led clubs at MSU focused on empowering Black students

By PJ Pfeiffer
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNC4Z_0kbUJtDA00

Members of the N Crowd meet for their weekly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. N Crowd is a fashion magazine and safe space for Black students at Michigan State University.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU to recognize excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion

The Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards ceremony will be held onFeb. 13from 4 to 6 p.m. inthe Big Ten Room at the Kellogg Hotel. MSU will be recognizing those who demonstrated above and beyond contributions to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of research, teaching, programming, community work and organizational change.Audrey Bentley, senior outreach coordinator in the Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, said the award program has been going on since 1990 and it was one of the first DEI programs in higher education across the nation.Over 200 organizations, teams and individuals have been recognized...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Ozan Baris brings championship experience to MSU tennis at young age

Just a couple of months ago, Michigan State men's tennis freshman Ozan Baris was busy competing and winning a junior doubles title at the U.S. Open.Now, he is playing for MSU at the No. 1 singles spotas a freshman."That's where you want to be in tennis," Baris said. "Hopefully in the pros very soon. It was very special to be there in the first place, even for the juniors. When you're there watching the pros, it just inspires you and motivates you to keep going because that's where you want to get to."It was clear that Baris, afive star recruit,...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU researchers find new way to utilize mint plants for natural medicines, products

When people think of mint they think of the flavor of their toothpaste, the very thing that freshens their breath. Or they think of the ice cream flavor that everyone loves to hate or essential oils that spruce up a room. But behind this general idea of mint, is a complex plant family with a variety of different applications.This is why College of Natural Science associate professorBjörn Hamberger worked with his research team to look into the genetic and chemical evolution of plants within the mint family to find possible applications within the pharmaceutical field."When we think about mint, it...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Live On to host roommate match event

The MSU Live On Campus Crew is hosting a roommate match event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Holmes Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will include speed friending, bingo, games and snacks.Residence Education and Housing Services Associate Director for Communications Bethany Balks said a roommate matching event has been held every year since 2018 and has been very popular among students."It is an opportunity for students to mingle and connect and find potential roommates for next year," Balks said. "Honestly, people can just join and make other connections, even if they're not looking specifically for a roommate."While the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The meteoric rise of the mocktail in Lansing

Throughout time, the idea of college has been shaped by movies - 22 Jump Street, Pitch Perfect, Neighbors andOld School, just to name a few. All supposedly encompass college's "true essence": partying and drinking alcohol. However, as more and more students begin and continue to abstain from alcohol. Several establishments throughout Greater Lansing have begun to add non-alcoholic cocktails to their menus, giving an option to those who still desire the sophisticated taste and social environment without having to consume alcohol. These drinks are commonly referred to as "mocktails."Lansing bars and restaurants such as The Grid Arcade & Bar and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'I consider myself now a defensive player:' Right to Life's Genevieve Marnon on working in a post-Proposal 3 Michigan

For almost half a century, leaders of the anti-abortion movement strategized to have the Supreme Court repeal the landmark abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade, so state-based organizations could push their state-based legislation on abortion issues through their state houses. When Roe v. Wade was lifted on June 24, 2022, anti-abortion organizations like Right to Life of Michigan thought that it had finally found the opportunity to restrict abortion access in its home state.However, when Proposal 3 passed, Michigan Right to Life leaders said they saw the opportunity for the anti-abortion legislation slip out of their hands.Legislative Director of Right to...
EAST LANSING, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Black History Month events on campus to attend this February

February is Black History Month and there will be many opportunities to celebrate on campus. Open up your planners and jot down these campus-wide events honoringBlack history.Feb. 2"Slavery to Freedom: An American Odyssey" with Marley Dias5 p.m., Wharton Center's Pasant TheatreThis event was the first lecture in the 23rd annual Dr. William G. Anderson Lecture Series presented by the College of Osteopathic Medicine. The series focuses on providing the greater community with multicultural leaders. Register to attend other lectures in the serieshere.This lecture's speaker, Marley Dias, is an accomplished 18-year-old activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, a campaign which provides children...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU obtains rare emergency readiness accreditation

Michigan State University announced today it obtained a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP, a nonprofit which sets and reviews standards for institutions' emergency readiness. MSU remains the only university in the Midwest and in the Big Ten to hold an EMAP accreditation.The "emergency readiness" reviewed in the process can include everything from mass-shootings, natural disasters and public-health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.The status lasts for five years. MSU was first accredited in 2017 and the university spent much of the 2021-2022 academic year attempting to meet EMAP's requirements for a second term.EMAP Executive Director...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
SAGINAW, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State baseball celebrates 17th annual First Pitch Dinner

The Michigan State baseball team hosted its annual First Pitch Dinner Sunday afternoon, ringing in the unofficial start of the 2023 season.Members of the players' families, alumni and other members of the MSU community were among the roughly 400 people in attendance. Attendees were able to meet with the players for autographs and partake in a silent auction for MSU baseball memorabilia before the program officially began.The event serves as a way for the players and coaches to interact with their fans and thank them for their support."Selfishly, it's a chance for me to show our guys off to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

When Frederick Douglass came to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Slavery as a trade was dead for 20 years but its specter was capable of haunting America forever, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass suggested to an East Saginaw crowd in the summer of 1885. “It must be looked at as part of that eternal and universal conflict...
SAGINAW, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FBI investigating hoax school shooting reports with local law enforcement

Okemos HighSchool was evacuated on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a call to police gave false reports of shots fired in the building. Various school districts around the state received similar calls.Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the dispatch call had claimed there was an active shooter inside the school and there were injuries pertaining to a specific classroom.Wrigglesworth arrived at Okemos High School and said two Meridian Township officers entered the school and were able to get to the specific room and clear it within six minutes of the phone call being placed....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy