Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All American Road’ Show to Nashville

By Donna Vissman
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
photo by Donna Vissman

Chris Stapleton just announced “All American Road Show” dates in 2023 which includes a stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Stapleton will be in Nashville for two dates-July 28 and July 29th with special guests Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time. Full ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

