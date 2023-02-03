Toulouse's Damien Comolli explains American-owned club's 'almost exclusively data driven' transfer approach

Paris Saint-Germain are into a difficult February. Olympique de Marseille are up next in the Coupe de France before AS Monaco, Lille OSC, and OM again in Ligue 1 and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Some pessimists in the French capital already believe that the damage has been done and that this season will not amount to much, others believe that Les Parisiens will react favorably to the challenging circumstances. However, one thing is clear and undisputable: PSG have not quite been the same since the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

5 HOURS AGO