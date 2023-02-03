ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trippie Redd Says Hackers Demanded $1 Million Ransom For ‘Mansion Musik’ Tracks: ‘They Had All My Songs’

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

Trippie Redd has heard what some fans have been saying about the raw sound of his new album Mansion Musik . In a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week, Trippie reacted to the pushback from some fans about the Travis Scott-featuring track “Krzy Train,” which has a buzzing, EQ-pushed-to-red quality to it.

“Every time I read people talking about this album, and they’re complimentary, but they’re like, ‘What’s up with the mix on ‘Krzy Train?’ I don’t understand why it sounds like that,’” Lowe told the rapper about the online grumbling.

“I was held for ransom on my project. They wanted me to pay them a million dollars because they had all my records. Every single last one, all the features,” Redd said of the unidentified hackers he claimed grabbed his tracks, forcing him to rush-release the 25-track project featuring collabs with Chief Keef, Future, Lil Baby, the late Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and more.

And while he would only identify the alleged perpetrators as “some hackers,” Trippie said because of the alleged ransom threat he had to “rush the project out.”

Trippie added, “They have been hacking and leaking like crazy. At least my last 2-3 albums they… I don’t know how they do it.” He said that the perpetrators had gotten a hold of the Scott collab and he didn’t even have the finished version in hand, only the raw vocal track Scott had sent to him. So his engineer didn’t even mix the Scott vocals and they had to “run with” the raw file because “if I didn’t the whole project was gonna release.”

He doesn’t know how they’re doing it — he said hackers did the same with his 2020 album Pegasus , which leaked two months early — but getting Musik out as soon as possible was his fix. “They’re going to hear it regardless and they’re gonna hear the bad mix regardless, so I’m gonna put it out unmixed and see what they think,” he said.

The good news is Trippie plans to fix the mix and re-upload a cleaner-sounding version at some point.

The rapper also talked about his love of conspiracy theories — while spinning some wild ones about ancient rocks in middle Earth with secrets embedded in them — and said he’s working on an original anime project animated by The Boondocks ‘ Carl Jones as well two different, unnamed movies.

Check out Trippie’s interview with Lowe below.

