Read full article on original website
Related
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Arsenal vs Man City Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the Continental Cup quarter final clash between Arsenal and Man City, including team news and where to watch.
Where to watch Copa Libertadores on TV & live stream online
Broadcasting details for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Where can you watch the competition across the globe.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Player ratings as Blades strike late to avoid upset
Match report & player ratings from Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham in the FA Cup.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
Man Utd injury & suspension news ahead of Leeds match
What is the latest injury and suspension news for Man Utd ahead of their Premier League game against Leeds?
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Kyle Walker makes title race admission after Tottenham defeat
Kyle Walker has admitted that Manchester City really needed to beat Tottenham given Arsenal lost.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at journalist following Liverpool's loss at Wolves
Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously to a question from the press in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing by Wolves on Saturday.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
Man Utd vs Leeds - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Leeds in the Premier League.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane scored the 267th Tottenham goal of an incredible career in N17 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Spurs icon Jimmy Greaves. Ka
Lucas Leiva asks if he is now a Premier League champion
Lucas Leiva questions impact of Man City investigation on Liverpool's Premier League title challenge in 2013/14.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0