Read full article on original website
Related
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Player ratings as Blades strike late to avoid upset
Match report & player ratings from Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham in the FA Cup.
Where to watch Copa Libertadores on TV & live stream online
Broadcasting details for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Where can you watch the competition across the globe.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
When are the 4th round FA Cup replays and how can I watch on TV?
Wrexham and Sheffield United will do battle in the FA Cup again.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at journalist following Liverpool's loss at Wolves
Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously to a question from the press in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing by Wolves on Saturday.
Man Utd vs Leeds - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Leeds in the Premier League.
Harry Kane reacts to becoming Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer
Harry Kane admitted he was 'overwhelmed' by the feeling of becoming Tottenham's outright all-time leading goalscorer.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 22
The best goals of gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Copa Libertadores 2023: Start date, fixtures, format & teams involved
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Copa Libertadores, including fixtures, group stage pots, most successful team and TV information.
Real Madrid star duo omitted from Club World Cup squad
Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming Club World Cup does not feature Thibaut Courtois or Karim Benzema.
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
Premier League crisis club of the week: Manchester City
Man City are the Premier League's crisis club of the week.
Erik ten Hag reveals decision on Casemiro red card appeal
Erik ten Hag confirms whether or not Man Utd will appeal Casemiro red card.
Long-term Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo finally set to leave Roma
Nicolo Zaniolo is on the verge of leaving Roma to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal.
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0