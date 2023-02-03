Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home.

According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was located in the master bedroom. Authorities also went on to find digital scales and clear bags.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.