New Movies on Streaming: ‘Babylon,’ ‘House Party,’ + More

If you couldn’t make it to the theater to see Damien Chazelle’s three-hour-plus Hollywood epic Babylon, the extravagant love-it-or-hate-it film is now available to stream at home this week, along with quite a few other new movies on VOD. If lavish, indulgent period pieces aren’t your thing, you can also check out the recent House Party reboot which was produced by (and features a cameo from) LeBron James.

And for the Jesse Eisenberg lover, the Fleishman Is In Trouble actor makes his directorial debut this week with When You Finish Saving The World, which he also wrote. In the film, Finn Wolfhard plays Ziggy, a teen navigating a tense and often contentious relationship with his mother, played by Julianne Moore. And in Marvel news, you may have heard that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped on Disney+ this week, but you can also find it on demand, too.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

Babylon

There may be no other film released in the past year that polarized audiences as much as Babylon. Written and directed by La La Land director Damien Chazelle, the film chronicles the early years of Hollywood and is jam-packed with stars, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, and dozens more. It’s a glitzy, outrageous spectacle of excess in so many ways, if you love imagining what the Golden Age of Hollywood was like, this is a fever dream version of that.

House Party

Kevin (Jacob Latimore) and Damon (Tosin Cole) are house cleaners by day, aspiring club promoters by night. After cleaning a mansion that belongs to LeBron James – who, they are told, is out of town for a while – they decide to throw a massive party there, inviting all of James’ celebrity friends like Mya, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and even the duo who starred in the original 1990 House Party, Kid n’ Play. As the party rages on, James’s 2016 championship ring gets stolen, the house gets trashed, and bbviously LeBron returns home early, only to find the party still raging.

Blood (2023)

Plane (2023)

