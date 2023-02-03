ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Solar projects, AEP rates questioned

From potential solar power projects in the county to electricity rate increases by American Electric Power (AEP), energy sources were the focus of conversation during the Citizens’ Time portion of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 9 meeting. Three citizens spoke about the proposed Energix Renewables Solar...
wfxrtv.com

Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever

Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class …. Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. Furry Friends: Avalanche is ready for his forever …. Every week WFXR News highlights pets ready for adoption in area...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia Tech doctoral students for a lesson in STEMbots

Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots. Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia …. Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots. Furry Friends: Avalanche...
BLACKSBURG, VA
dcnewsnow.com

SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery County

Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon. SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery …. Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon. Enterprise bill fuels county. Businesses worried about...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
CAVE SPRING, VA
wfxrtv.com

How to cast your vote in naming new Roanoke educational buildings

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee is asking for the community’s assistance in choosing new names for its Roanoke City Public School (RCPS) Administration Building and Roanoke Technical Educations Center building. An online survey consists of 22 names to choose from and is...
ROANOKE, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County firefighters remind community of changing fire laws following brush fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County firefighters are reminding the community that outside burning laws change on February 15th after fighting a brush fire on Feb. 3. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to the area of Dogwood Road for a brush fire that was about an acre in size. Firefighters say the brush fire did not threaten any structures.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief stepping down after four years

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire & Rescue Chief Marc Brade has announced he will leave his post at the end of February 2023. He was the first career chief with the department, following a succession of volunteer chiefs, according to his statement (see below). In his announcement February 6,...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Carroll County School Bus involved in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred in Carroll County on the morning of February 6th. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports that a Toyota Camry and a Carroll County School Bus were involved in a...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

