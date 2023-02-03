Read full article on original website
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
thecarrollnews.com
Solar projects, AEP rates questioned
From potential solar power projects in the county to electricity rate increases by American Electric Power (AEP), energy sources were the focus of conversation during the Citizens’ Time portion of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 9 meeting. Three citizens spoke about the proposed Energix Renewables Solar...
wfxrtv.com
Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever
Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class …. Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. Furry Friends: Avalanche is ready for his forever …. Every week WFXR News highlights pets ready for adoption in area...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia Tech doctoral students for a lesson in STEMbots
Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots. Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia …. Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots. Furry Friends: Avalanche...
dcnewsnow.com
SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery County
Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon. SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery …. Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon. Enterprise bill fuels county. Businesses worried about...
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
wfxrtv.com
How to cast your vote in naming new Roanoke educational buildings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee is asking for the community’s assistance in choosing new names for its Roanoke City Public School (RCPS) Administration Building and Roanoke Technical Educations Center building. An online survey consists of 22 names to choose from and is...
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
theroanokestar.com
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County firefighters remind community of changing fire laws following brush fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County firefighters are reminding the community that outside burning laws change on February 15th after fighting a brush fire on Feb. 3. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to the area of Dogwood Road for a brush fire that was about an acre in size. Firefighters say the brush fire did not threaten any structures.
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
WSLS
Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief stepping down after four years
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire & Rescue Chief Marc Brade has announced he will leave his post at the end of February 2023. He was the first career chief with the department, following a succession of volunteer chiefs, according to his statement (see below). In his announcement February 6,...
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Carroll County School Bus involved in crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred in Carroll County on the morning of February 6th. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports that a Toyota Camry and a Carroll County School Bus were involved in a...
WSLS
Bedford County school board member taken into custody Monday for assault and battery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County school board member was taken into custody Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) for assault and battery, court records indicate. Matthew Holbrook has been serving on the school board since Nov. 2, 2021, and represents District 2, which covers Moneta Elementary School, Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
