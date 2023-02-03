ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?

Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
LUBBOCK, TX
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?

So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
LUBBOCK, TX
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile

Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police

A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
LUBBOCK, TX
