Lubbock Ranks Exceptionally High On ‘2023’s Best Cities For Pizza Lovers’
I am a little bit shocked to learn just how high Lubbock ranked on a recent list of "2023's Best Cities For Pizza Lovers". It's not that we don't have good pizza here. We definitely do. But, Lubbock isn't exactly known for its pizza. Chicken fried steak and barbeque are usually what you think of being popular around here, so our rank is pretty astounding.
Travel Columnist Surprised To Find Out There Are Fun Things To Do In Lubbock
If you have lived in Lubbock longer than a couple of years, you have no doubt heard the following said about Lubbock, "Lubbock is boring" and that "there is nothing to do in Lubbock". In fact, you've probably heard those things a lot like I have. Most of the time...
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
Lubbock Kids Can Enjoy An Awesome Free Touch-A-Truck Event
As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?
Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?
So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
Lubbock Last-Minute Plans: First Friday, Valentine’s, and More
As the weekend approaches, it is time to decide how you want to spend it. While there is nothing wrong with staying in and relaxing, there are so many great events going on in Lubbock that you can check out. Starting with Friday, we have the First Friday Art Trail...
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Gallery: 10 Super Cute Homes For Sale In Lubbock For $200k Or Less
Lately, I've been flirting with the idea of buying a house in Lubbock. I used to worry that if I actually bought a home here, I would end up stuck here forever or something, but after spending an exorbitant amount of money on rent for the past couple of years, a low mortgage payment doesn't sound too bad.
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile
Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police
A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
Lubbock, Sometimes You Can Make Your Own Dang Coffee
I had to go into work today. It's part of my job, and the primary reason I live where I do- so I can make it in to the station even in inclement weather. Broadcast is just one of those businesses, and I'm happy to serve Lubbock in my very small way with weather updates.
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
Tech Terrace Student Housing Project One Step Closer To Happening
This has been a battle on both sides but we are one step closer to it actually happening. It was a long hearing on Thursday for the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission to hear the request for change in the zoning near the Texas Tech campus. If approved it would allow a student housing apartment west of University Avenue.
