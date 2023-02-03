Read full article on original website
😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?
🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of New Jersey
There are so many fun and wonderful things to do in New Jersey, and some of those things get more acknowledgment than others. When you are thinking about great Garden State getaways, you no doubt start hearing seagulls in your mind and waves crashing in your ears. The Jersey Shore...
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Lower Your Cost for Auto Insurance Now
If you haven't heard, the price for minimum auto insurance in New Jersey has risen. Auto insurance is a fact of life if you drive a car. It offers financial protection for you in the event that you're involved in an accident. No one plans for accidents, but they happen,...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant
Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?
It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?. I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
NJ now tracking your online betting for signs of addiction
If you think you have a gambling problem, the state of New Jersey may be on to you. And officials don't want to wait for you to seek help. Already up and running is an initiative that aims to identify and assist problem gamblers who use online betting platforms in the Garden State, the Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday of Super Bowl week.
Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
MEGA CHEGG! The Chicken or The Egg Unveils Marlton, NJ Restaurant
Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever. This is a MEGA CHEGG!. Chegg is...
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
