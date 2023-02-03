ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?

🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Lower Your Cost for Auto Insurance Now

If you haven't heard, the price for minimum auto insurance in New Jersey has risen. Auto insurance is a fact of life if you drive a car. It offers financial protection for you in the event that you're involved in an accident. No one plans for accidents, but they happen,...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?

It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?. I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ now tracking your online betting for signs of addiction

If you think you have a gambling problem, the state of New Jersey may be on to you. And officials don't want to wait for you to seek help. Already up and running is an initiative that aims to identify and assist problem gamblers who use online betting platforms in the Garden State, the Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday of Super Bowl week.
Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

