ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in NW Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. Police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on May Ave. and NW 16th St. in the Crestwood Historic District. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck

A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash

A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy