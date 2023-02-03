Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
KOCO
Shell casings found after man reportedly fired shots off OKC hotel balcony, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a man they say fired multiple shots off the balcony of a southwest Oklahoma City hotel. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said police responded after receiving reports that a man had fired shots off the balcony...
KOCO
Driver taken to hospital after crashing pickup truck into Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A driver was taken to a hospital after crashing a pickup truck into a northeast Oklahoma City home. Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a truck crashed into a home near Northeast 50th Street and Kelley Avenue. A woman told KOCO 5 that she and her father were...
KOCO
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
Traffic stop leads police to find 123 pounds of meth
A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to a massive drug bust, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Crews responded shortly after 7:05 a.m. to the area near Northwest 15th Street and May Avenue, where...
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
okcfox.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by car in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in NW Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. Police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on May Ave. and NW 16th St. in the Crestwood Historic District. According...
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
KFOR
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons. Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after …. Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash
A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
2 In Custody After Police Chase In NW OKC
Two people are in custody after a vehicle chase led to a foot pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when two people bailed from the vehicle near Northwest 12th Street and North Independence Avenue. Officers located the two suspects...
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
Woman says OG&E won’t pay her promised reimbursement for broken gas line
A former Mustang homeowner is saying OG&E owes her money and they're giving her the runaround.
KOCO
Oklahoma City reaches settlement with several women raped by former police officer
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has reached a settlement with several women who were raped by one of their police officers. The victims agreed to a settlement in the case of a former Oklahoma police officer who was convicted of rape and other sex crimes. In 2015, Daniel Holtzclaw...
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
Comments / 0