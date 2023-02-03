ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling discuss ‘Dear Edward’: ‘In the face of grief the only way that we go on is hope’ [WATCH]

By Denton Davidson
 4 days ago
Dear Edward ,” a new drama series based on the novel of the same name will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, February 3. The heartfelt series adaptation stars Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“Friday Night Lights,” “The White Lotus”), SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”) and newcomer Colin O’Brien .

In a behind-the-scenes look at the series, some of the stars and producers discuss the heartbreaking, yet inspiring story. Watch the featurette below.

Following the plane crash, Edward goes to live with his aunt Lacey (Schilling), who herself has no children and has struggled with fertility issues. “Her life starts to change and then all of this really beautiful stuff happens,” says Schilling. Her character joins a grief counseling group with other people who have experienced a similar loss.

“As disparate as these experiences are, this point of grief connects lives that would never have known each other,” says Britton. Her character Dee Dee “is someone who thinks that she’s got it all,” she reveals. “With the death of her husband, she gradually discovers none of it is real.” She later adds, “In the face of grief the only way that we go on is hope.”

Executive producer Jeni Mulein explains, “Because the inciting incident of the show is so tragic, people might think it’s going to be depressing. But really it is about watching people be resilient.”

“They find love, they find connection,” says executive producer and writer Jason Katims . “It reminds you of just how surprising life can be.”

Katims reunites with Britton after working together on the Emmy-winning drama “Friday Night Lights.” He wrote and executive produced the 10-episode Apple TV+ series, which makes its global debut with the first three episodes available February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023. Adapted from Ann Napolitano ’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, it’s described as a “life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.” Napolitano also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Edward Adler (O’Brien) is a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The ensemble cast includes Amy Forsyth , Anna Uzele , Audrey Corsa , Brittany S. Hall , Carter Hudson , Dario Ladani Sanchez , Douglas M. Griffin , Eva Ariel Binder , Idris DeBrand , Ivan Shaw , Jenna Qureshi , Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins .

