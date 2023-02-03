ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Compost Headlines: 4 Bright Ideas

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago

(Opinion) Alexandra Daum had an idea — one that New Haven’s mayoral candidates might wish to emulate after the election.

New Havener Daum is Gov. Ned Lamont’s economic development chief. Last fall she watched Lamont debate his opponents. She noticed that one of them, the Independent Party’s Rob Hotaling, had a lot to offer. I’d like to hire him, she thought — and after Lamont won reelection, she did hire Hotaling, as a deputy.

Other New Haveners offered promising ideas this week: At a legislative hearing on behalf of State Rep. Roland Lemar’s renewed quest for speed cameras to catch and fine maniacal drivers before they kill more pedestrians and cyclists and fellow motorists; on municipal mulch and compost; on how to reconnect as a community at a difficult time in American education.

Those ideas flow through the latest edition of the opinionated New Haven Independent vlog news summary, direct from our satellite assignment desk — er, the Common Ground High School compost heap. Click on the video above to watch it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33icxz_0kbUHo7B00
Paul Bass Photos There's gold in them thar piles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6azv_0kbUHo7B00
Common Ground High School Compost Program Coordinator Schandra Madha (pictured) knows firsthand how dirt can turn into metaphorical gold -- and make the world a cleaner, healthier place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Ed Advocates To State: Let $ Flow Faster

New Haveners joined teachers, students, and public education allies from across Connecticut for a marathon legislative hearing at which they called for more state funding for school districts that serve the most vulnerable students. The state legislature’s Appropriations and Education Committees heard hours of testimony on Friday regarding Proposed House...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

State Of The City: Signs Of Hope

While low test scores and attendance rates speak to profound challenges in New Haven’s public schools, the daily perseverance of dedicated staff and a curriculum overhaul are just some of the reasons for hope. Mayor Justin Elicker offered that message in his annual State of the City speech before...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Paugassett Hook & Ladder Company Holds Old Timers Night

DERBY — On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Paugassett Hook & Ladder Company of the Derby Fire Department held its annual Past Captains and Old Timers Night. Several members were recognized, either for their years of service or to be acknowledged as ​“Old Timers.“. Past Captain Ron...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Aldermanic Affairs Committee Agenda — Feb. 27

(Board of Alders Notice New Haven) The Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders will meet ​“in‐person” on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of Alders Chamber located at 165 Church Street, 2nd Floor; New Haven, CT to hear and act on the following items:
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut

When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
ENFIELD, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

If It’s Not Nailed Down the Government Will Take It

Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. For the first time since the pandemic, lawmakers have re-opened the Capitol, allowing the public to attend in-person hearings. Yankee Institute (YI) had the opportunity to submit testimony on several bills this week.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Finance Committee Agenda — Feb. 13

The Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023, 6:00 P.M, in the Aldermanic Chambers, 165 Church St., New Haven to hear the following:. ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS, AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF THE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF EDUCATION AND THE NEW HAVEN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS, LOCAL 933, AFTCIO JULY 1, 2023 TO JUNE 30, 2026.
NEW HAVEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Cultural Bridge-Builders Celebrate 25 Years

As the Afro-Semitic Experience — the band headed by pianist Warren Byrd and bassist David Chevan exploring Black and Jewish religious music and the connections between them — readies for a year of concerts and recordings, it also finds itself marking a big anniversary: The band played its first concert, at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 25 years ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut National Guard units deploy to the Middle East

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — About 70 Connecticut National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS. State officials shared words of praise at the ceremony held at the Connecticut Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center in Windsor Locks. “When President Kennedy said […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly

The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
CONNECTICUT STATE
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
New Haven Independent

Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley

New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy