Compost Headlines: 4 Bright Ideas

(Opinion) Alexandra Daum had an idea — one that New Haven’s mayoral candidates might wish to emulate after the election.

New Havener Daum is Gov. Ned Lamont’s economic development chief. Last fall she watched Lamont debate his opponents. She noticed that one of them, the Independent Party’s Rob Hotaling, had a lot to offer. I’d like to hire him, she thought — and after Lamont won reelection, she did hire Hotaling, as a deputy.

Other New Haveners offered promising ideas this week: At a legislative hearing on behalf of State Rep. Roland Lemar’s renewed quest for speed cameras to catch and fine maniacal drivers before they kill more pedestrians and cyclists and fellow motorists; on municipal mulch and compost; on how to reconnect as a community at a difficult time in American education.

Those ideas flow through the latest edition of the opinionated New Haven Independent vlog news summary, direct from our satellite assignment desk — er, the Common Ground High School compost heap. Click on the video above to watch it.

Paul Bass Photos There's gold in them thar piles.