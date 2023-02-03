Absolutely!! The workers at CPS who turned this child over to the monsters that killed her are as at fault as anyone. They should be charged with negligenece and reckless endangerment, end of story...
some people just don't do their jobs because they care! they act like they do the job to get the paycheck! most social workers, child support agencies, probation & parole officials, police officers, detectives & many more! All five of these agencies failed my family in one way or another by not doing their job! I as a tax payer help pay their wages which makes me SICK! Worst part..... My son is dead because a parole officer would not listen to me & give him the help he so desperately needed, the police & detective did not take the information & find & arrest the person that murdered my son & child support/ social workers allowed my ex sociopathic narcissistic ex to brainwash my children 😒 Messed up world we live in!
this makes me so angry I am so sick of these government employees not being held accountable if they don't have enough people to do the job higher more! put it in the budget! if Joe can higher 87 thousand new irs agents there is no excuse why we can't have more children welfare agents!!!!!
