The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
[AMAZING PHOTOS] This Central Maine Waterfront Home is Just As Big As It is Charming
We're fortunate here in Central Maine to be surrounded by some of the most gorgeous real estate, not just in Maine, but all of New England. Maine is home to some of the most elegant, classy and charming homes in the entire region. So, when we came across this show-stopper...
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
OnlyInYourState
This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try
Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
Auburn Mall | Shopping mall in Auburn, Maine
Auburn Mall is a shopping mall in Auburn, Maine, United States. Opened in 1979, it features JCPenney as its anchor store. The mall also includes offices for TD Bank, N.A. George Schott is the mall's owner. Auburn Mall opened in 1979. Its original anchor stores were J. C. Penney and...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
Folks from all come to Camden, for the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures rising back above zero, it’s time to sled. The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day to hit the slopes and the chute, down in Camden. Despite the delay, the races are underway. In its 32nd year, annual U.S. National Toboggan...
Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month
It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
