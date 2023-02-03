ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, ME

OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
tourcounsel.com

Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine

Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
OnlyInYourState

This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try

Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
BELFAST, ME
tourcounsel.com

Auburn Mall | Shopping mall in Auburn, Maine

Auburn Mall is a shopping mall in Auburn, Maine, United States. Opened in 1979, it features JCPenney as its anchor store. The mall also includes offices for TD Bank, N.A. George Schott is the mall's owner. Auburn Mall opened in 1979. Its original anchor stores were J. C. Penney and...
AUBURN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, ME
I-95 FM

Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month

It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
UNION, ME
WMTW

Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse

The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
FREEPORT, ME
B98.5

Enter Bee My Valentine

We want to help you treat your special someone right this Valentine's Day!. Enter your Valentine by filling out the form below. We'll select six winners. They'll each grab dinner from OPA in Waterville, flowers from The Robin's Nest in Waterville, and candy from Merkaba Sol in Augusta.
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
B98.5

B98.5

