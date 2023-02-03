Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare IT News
Virtual care system designed for COVID-19 grows into a multiuse digital health tool
In 2019, Cleveland-based University Hospitals saw an opportunity to use automation and digital care technologies to improve patient engagement, clinical care and outcomes. Ultimately, the health system was looking for ways to improve patient engagement first and foremost and then wanted to see how it could use automated tools to improve outcomes.
Healthcare IT News
Memorial Healthcare System grows its telehealth offering to 61 programs
Before the widespread adoption of telemedicine technology, there were several problems that hindered the delivery of healthcare services for most healthcare organizations. One of the main problems was access to healthcare, particularly with working families and those with chronic conditions. Many people lacked convenient access to medical care and providers, making it difficult for them to receive the care they needed.
Healthcare IT News
What do consumers want from telehealth?
A recent study on telemedicine and patients showed some interesting trends. Dr. Lyle Berkowitz, CEO of KeyCare, which conducted the survey, explains how CIOs and other health IT leaders should focus their virtual care efforts.
Healthcare IT News
ACT project tries out new mental health care navigation platform
A new project led by the Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre is working on a care navigation platform to help patients and healthcare providers navigate the mental healthcare system. This initiative also joins the University of Canberra, Swinburne University of Technology, ACT's primary health network Capital Health Network, Psicost Research...
Healthcare IT News
Overhaul 'clunky' My Health Record, Medicare task force recommends
A task force of healthcare leaders has given their recommendations to invigorate Australia's primary healthcare, including the need to upgrade My Health Record and enable more health data sharing. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. The Australian government assembled the Strengthening Medicare Task Force to help identify the "most pressing investments needed in...
Healthcare IT News
Australia officially opens connected health research hub
The Australian Research Council has formally launched its latest research hub for connected health at the University of New South Wales. Backed by A$24 million ($16.6 million) funding by the ARC's Industrial Transformation Research Program, the ARC Research Hub for Connected Sensors for Health focuses on developing wearable health technologies.
Healthcare IT News
Top 3 healthcare M&A trends for 2023
In recent years there has been a trend of increasing merger and acquisition activity in the healthcare industry. This trend will continue in 2023, with affiliations across state lines and standalone facilities joining larger established players. The healthcare industry is in a state of constant change and evolution. Knowing the...
Healthcare IT News
India pilots digital universal vaccination platform
India has started piloting a new digital platform that tracks the routine immunisation of mothers and newborn children across India. Called U-WIN, the online system digitises the government's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), which is providing protection against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases to around 26.7 million newborns and 29 million expectant mothers each year.
Comments / 0