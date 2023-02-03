Read full article on original website
Lesa Toney
4d ago
wth, who was the judge and she murdered a child,in his eyes was the child only worth 6 months that's crazy she didn't learn any kind of lesson. such a shame
4
Dwayne Peacock
3d ago
A young human life is only worth 6 months in jail and a year of probation?!?! WTF?!?!
8
Rhonda Cooper
4d ago
Sad! As many accidents that have occurred in that area some warning lights or some kind of remedy should be looked into so this doesn't continue as much as it has
2
WIBW
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver in Central Topeka at the end of January. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his office has filed charges against Wesley Tyrone Rayton, the man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in central Topeka marking the city’s seventh murder in 2023.
WIBW
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of brutally murdering another under the Polk Quincy Viaduct during the fall of 2022 has been bound over for trial. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that Cody Michael Degand has been bound over for the trial of a 2022 homicide.
WIBW
Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home. Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted. During...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, a deputy pulled over a 2011 Scion XB on U.S. Highway 75 near 102nd Rd. in the southern part of the county.
WIBW
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
WIBW
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
WIBW
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
WIBW
Topeka man jailed for DUI after found driving minivan with mismatched plates
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for driving under the influence of drugs after it was found the license plate did not match the minivan he was driving and he attempted to outrun officials. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after 1:30 a.m., on Monday,...
WIBW
Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
WIBW
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
WIBW
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after loaded syringes, guns and drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 4, a deputy pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had been headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Rd.
WIBW
Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic at a busy southeast Topeka intersection. The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 45th and Adams. A red Honda Civic and a maroon Nissan Rogue collided in the intersection.
Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
