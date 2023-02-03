JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.

