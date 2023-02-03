Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Trojans snap three-game losing streak
The Troy Trojans men’s basketball (14-11, 6-6) team picked up a much-needed 68-64 win over Texas State (11-14, 4-8) at home on Feb. 4, to break a three-game losing streak. Troy led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter but a 12-0 Texas State run brought the Bobcats within 58-52 with under five minutes left in the game. After a layup from Zay Williams extended the Troy lead back to 10, Texas State went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 64-59 with 1:47 remaining.
Troy Messenger
Buzzer-beater gives Trojans their fourth straight win
The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (15-8, 10-2) earned their fourth straight win 81-80 in overtime over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-10, 8-4) on Saturday on the road, propelled by a last-second jumper from Tai’Sheka Porchia. With 30 seconds left in overtime, Makayia Hallmon – who transferred...
Troy Messenger
Cade Renfroe signs with Delta State
At a signing ceremony at Pike Liberal Arts School senior Cade Renfroe signed his letter-of-intent to continue his football career at Delta State University in Mississippi on Feb. 7. Renfroe chose to sign with Delta State over offers from other schools like North Alabama, West Alabama and Belhaven. Renfroe also...
Troy Messenger
Lady Trojans, Rebels and Dawgs advance in area tournament
The Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel and Pike County girls’ teams all advanced in their area basketball tournaments on Tuesday night. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans earned a hard-fought 41-37 overtime win over Greenville in the Class 5A, Area 4 Semifinals on Tuesday. It was the second CHHS overtime win in the last three games.
Troy Messenger
CHHS competes at state indoor track meet
A number of Charles Henderson High School athletes competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham this weekend. In the Class 4A-5A Division, the CHHS boys finished 12th overall and the girls finished 13th overall, while CHHS took home two bronze medals...
Troy Messenger
Troy University graduate student discovers new species of mud dragon
While conducting research for her master’s thesis, Troy University graduate student Madison Kennedy found a new kind of mud dragon and named it in memory of her late brother. A mud dragon is a microscopic creature in the phylum Kinorhyncha that lives on the bottom of the ocean. She...
Troy Messenger
Ray Money Jr. looks to bring fun and comedy to back to his hometown
Comedian, and Troy native, Ray Money Jr. will be bringing his “Lovers or Friends” standup comedy show to Flo’s Kitchen in Troy this Saturday, Feb. 11. Love will actually have two different shows that night, a “clean” show at 6:30 p.m. and an “uncut” show at 9:30 p.m.
Troy Messenger
Upcoming Extension Service programs
The Pike County Extension Office will, again this year, be a local site for the VITA Tax Program. “We will do a “drop off” option again this year,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “Starting in February each day until March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
