The Troy Trojans men’s basketball (14-11, 6-6) team picked up a much-needed 68-64 win over Texas State (11-14, 4-8) at home on Feb. 4, to break a three-game losing streak. Troy led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter but a 12-0 Texas State run brought the Bobcats within 58-52 with under five minutes left in the game. After a layup from Zay Williams extended the Troy lead back to 10, Texas State went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 64-59 with 1:47 remaining.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO