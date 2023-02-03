Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?
Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
BBC
'Guilty until proven innocent? I'd rather wait for the outcome'
I was preparing to pen my column all about yet another unsuccessful trip to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Not only did City fail to score there for the fifth time, they lost and could not close the gap on Arsenal. Then the news came through that, after a four-year...
Comments / 0