Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
Mark Sanchez Laments Tom Brady ‘Ruining’ His Career — Again
Mark Sanchez had a tough time elevating himself and his team when he joined the New York Jets in 2009. Such is life when you play in the same division as the greatest quarterback of all time. Now, the former NFL quarterback fears he’s going to feel the wrath of...
Broncos’ Sean Payton Implementing Specific Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are coming off of one of the most disastrous head coaching hires in recent memory, forcing the next man in line to try and pick up the pieces. After firing Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, the Broncos hired Sean Payton on Jan. 31 to turn things around. His pairing alongside Russell Wilson will immediately become a topic of discussion, as the Hackett-Wilson marriage from 2022 was a complete and total nightmare for Denver.
Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration
The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade
LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
Browns Star Myles Garrett Reportedly Suffers Injury At NFL Pro Bowl
Even with the NFL reformatting its Pro Bowl into a contactless flag football game — well except for Jalen Ramsey decking Tyreek Hill — along with other athletic events, an injury still occurred to one of the league’s biggest defensive stars. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett...
Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: Betting Public’s Most Popular Wagers
Super Bowl LVII between the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will attract more bets and money from the public than any event since, well, last year’s Super Bowl. It’s undoubtedly the biggest event on the sports calendar, as depicted by the flood of wagers available.
Vikings Hiring Brian Flores as Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings are hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their next defensive coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes before Flores was scheduled to have a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching vacancy. We knew it wouldn’t be long until Flores would be back at a coordinator or head coaching gig after spending 2022 as the linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Super Bowl 57 Betting Preview: All Bettors Need To Know For Eagles-Chiefs
If you’re a sports bettor, the Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of sports betting. One of the best weeks on the sports calendar is here, as the countdown is on in earnest ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. As the...
Defensive MVP? Recent Super Bowls Say Don’t Bet On It
While part of the fun for Super Bowl bettors is identifying a long shot that could end up a big-money winner, it’s probably best to reconsider as it relates to defensive players in the Super Bowl MVP market ahead of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. To put it bluntly, there’s a reason each of the top six players on the MVP betting board play offense.
Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Start FOX Broadcasting Career
Tom Brady won’t be leaping straight from the field to the broadcast booth. The newly retired quarterback announced Monday on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” that he won’t begin his post-playing career as FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst until the 2024 season. “I think for...
Tom Brady Has Strong Take On ‘Stupid’ Bill Belichick Debate
Bill Belichick’s surprise appearance on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast featured an outpouring of mutual respect between the two Patriots icons. It also featured a strong stance from Brady on the never-ending debate over which of them deserves more credit for the success of the New England dynasty.
Peyton Manning Shares Untold Story About Fellow Legend Tom Brady
Peyton Manning had an important decision to make in the spring of 2012. After missing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury, Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts, who had the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and were going to start fresh at quarterback with Andrew Luck. Manning, who spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career in Indy, effectively had his pick of the litter in his first foray into free agency.
