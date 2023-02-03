The Denver Broncos are coming off of one of the most disastrous head coaching hires in recent memory, forcing the next man in line to try and pick up the pieces. After firing Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, the Broncos hired Sean Payton on Jan. 31 to turn things around. His pairing alongside Russell Wilson will immediately become a topic of discussion, as the Hackett-Wilson marriage from 2022 was a complete and total nightmare for Denver.

