Terry Wood
4d ago
Another Pander Bear I opens his yap to comment on something that didn’t happen in his city. I sick of all these pandering Chiefs of Police commenting when no one asked and we don’t care what they think.
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Shooting near neighborhood grocery store leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after a Monday Night shooting near a neighborhood grocery store in the Douglass area. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
St. John police officer resigns after shooting at off-duty Hammond officer
A St. John, Indiana police officer charged with shooting at an off-duty Hammond police officer has resigned from the force.Officer Phillip J. Fabian, who is facing a felony charge of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, resigned from the St. John Police Department before a Monday special meeting of the Board of Safety of the Town of St. John to consider a recommendation from the police chief in reference to Fabian, according to St. John Police.Meantime, Fabian is due in court next week for an initial hearing on his charges.In November, we heard different versions of the same story...
Mother of victim of unsolved murder says Maywood police have not been communicating
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A mother has a plea to police – pick up the phone.But the Maywood Police Department does not have any updates – LaDonna Williams' son's murder case is at a standstill.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Williams and her pastor are trudging forward – praying for answers from Maywood police. Their interaction with officers began on Aug. 20, 2021."I was having dinner with a friend," Williams said. "We were out and the phone kept ringing."The call came with devastating news – someone gunned down her son, Donald Williams. Everyone called him "Bud," but the 30-year-old also...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Memphis city attorney says 7 more police officers facing discipline for Tyre Nichols beating
Seven additional Memphis police officers are facing discipline in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death, City Attorney Jennifer Sink told CNN's Nick Valencia on Tuesday.
Memphis Police officer consoles, talks teen out of suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recent intervention from a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer and an individual in dire distress has come to represent a ray of light in the Bluff City where recent community tragedies involving law enforcement and crime have created collective anguish and controversy. An MPD patrol...
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab. Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora chief of police says officers had been to home where officer-involved shooting happened
Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that police have been to a home in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue where an officer involved shooting happened Sunday morning. Cross would not specify what types of calls had brought officers to the home in the past. Cross notes that the...
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
South Side woman who was falsely arrested, assaulted by CPD settles with City
Julie Campos was working at a South Shore Family Dollar Store on East 79th Street when she was physically assaulted by Chicago Police Officer Eric Taylor. Campos has now settled with the City of Chicago for an undisclosed monetary sum.
Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
WLBT
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
Man released from jail for domestic violence shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man just released from jail for domestic violence assault against his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by another man when he showed up at the woman’s apartment. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, told investigators he shot Axzaibeion Irby in self-defense. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. The ex-girlfriend called police […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Memphis area
A man was found dead in the area of Staten Ave. and Hollywood. According to Memphis Police Department, were originally called to respond to an accident. Officers arrived at the 2300 block of Staten Ave., finding a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound, MPD said. the victim was...
