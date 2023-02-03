A St. John, Indiana police officer charged with shooting at an off-duty Hammond police officer has resigned from the force.Officer Phillip J. Fabian, who is facing a felony charge of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, resigned from the St. John Police Department before a Monday special meeting of the Board of Safety of the Town of St. John to consider a recommendation from the police chief in reference to Fabian, according to St. John Police.Meantime, Fabian is due in court next week for an initial hearing on his charges.In November, we heard different versions of the same story...

HAMMOND, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO