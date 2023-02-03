ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Bikur Cholim gala to celebrate 35 years of service

Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will celebrate its 35 years of service to the community with its Gala @ 35 event on Feb. 20 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Bikur Cholim was founded in 1988 by volunteers that recognized the need for a community-based organization to serve the needs of Jewish sick patients and their families. By 1994, Bikur Cholim was incorporated as a nonprofit organization, according to its website. Since its inception, the organization has established four guest homes in Cleveland Heights for patients and their families to use for free while receiving treatment in Cleveland; opened several hospitality rooms in local hospitals; and opened a new Cleveland Heights office in 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JNF celebrates Tu b’Shevat with concert, crafts

Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter held its first fully in-person Tu b’Shevat celebration Feb. 5 at the the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Tu b’Shevat is considered the original Earth Day and celebrates a new year for the trees, which relates to one of JNF’s most well-known initiatives – gathering donations through blue boxes to plant trees in Israel. The event included tree and nature-themed hands-on activities for children, booths set up by JNF’s community partners and a free, family concert featuring musician Jason Mesches, who is known for his Jewish music geared toward children and young families.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

CWRU’s Mandel School of Applied Sciences partners with Magnolia Clubhouse

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is partnering with resale shop Magnolia Clubhouse. The partnership will focus on research and recovery for those with mental health issues. Mandel School assistant professor Jessica Wojtalik is leading the effort for...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter

The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
CLEVELAND, OH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

America’s Most Equitably Walkable City is … Cleveland?

In most U.S. metros, renters and buyers alike pay a steep premium to live in walkable neighborhoods, a new report finds — except for a small handful of cities where they actually cost less than car-dominated ones. Researchers at Smart Growth America painstakingly analyzed 35 major U.S. metros down...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland to receive $15M loan guarantee from HUD

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The Centennial Project will rehabilitate...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy