FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Bikur Cholim gala to celebrate 35 years of service
Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will celebrate its 35 years of service to the community with its Gala @ 35 event on Feb. 20 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Bikur Cholim was founded in 1988 by volunteers that recognized the need for a community-based organization to serve the needs of Jewish sick patients and their families. By 1994, Bikur Cholim was incorporated as a nonprofit organization, according to its website. Since its inception, the organization has established four guest homes in Cleveland Heights for patients and their families to use for free while receiving treatment in Cleveland; opened several hospitality rooms in local hospitals; and opened a new Cleveland Heights office in 2019.
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF celebrates Tu b’Shevat with concert, crafts
Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter held its first fully in-person Tu b’Shevat celebration Feb. 5 at the the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Tu b’Shevat is considered the original Earth Day and celebrates a new year for the trees, which relates to one of JNF’s most well-known initiatives – gathering donations through blue boxes to plant trees in Israel. The event included tree and nature-themed hands-on activities for children, booths set up by JNF’s community partners and a free, family concert featuring musician Jason Mesches, who is known for his Jewish music geared toward children and young families.
Abstract paintings by Cleveland native John Moore reflect erasure of personal history as part of being Black in America
CLEVELAND, Ohio — John L. Moore, a New York-based artist with deep Cleveland roots, is revered in the art world for his work as a teacher, curator, and maker of abstract paintings collected by museums across the country. Less widely known is that Moore’s abstractions are grounded in many...
Cleveland Jewish News
CWRU’s Mandel School of Applied Sciences partners with Magnolia Clubhouse
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is partnering with resale shop Magnolia Clubhouse. The partnership will focus on research and recovery for those with mental health issues. Mandel School assistant professor Jessica Wojtalik is leading the effort for...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week
Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors in Rocky River Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
America’s Most Equitably Walkable City is … Cleveland?
In most U.S. metros, renters and buyers alike pay a steep premium to live in walkable neighborhoods, a new report finds — except for a small handful of cities where they actually cost less than car-dominated ones. Researchers at Smart Growth America painstakingly analyzed 35 major U.S. metros down...
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
newsnet5
East Cleveland native shares story of surviving domestic violence, finding your voice in new memoir
CLEVELAND — Domestic violence has reached an alarming rate across the United States. Data shows 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some sort of physical violence by a partner. Many suffer in silence and are afraid to get help. A Cleveland woman has transferred...
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
City Council pumps brakes on plan for nonprofit to manage Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A skeptical Cleveland City Council committee on Monday put a temporary pin in Mayor Justin Bibb’s plans to hand over management of the city-owned Highland Park Golf Course to a newly created nonprofit. Members of the Municipal Services and Properties Committee could’ve advanced Bibb’s proposed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland to receive $15M loan guarantee from HUD
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The Centennial Project will rehabilitate...
3 Questions: Betsy Kling shares her love of meteorology with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — "Why did you become a mythologist?," was the first question our own Betsy Kling was asked when she sat down with a student reporter from the I Promise School. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
