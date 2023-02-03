Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Longtime Top Republican Dies
Harry Whittington, a longtime Republican and attorney from Texas who was involved in the national incident with Dick Cheney that made headlines after the vice president accidentally shot someone while hunting, has reportedly died at the age of 95.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Shorter College alumni who created an imprint in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Founded in 1886, Shorter College is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college located in North Little Rock. A product of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Shorter College is one of the nation’s 110 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.
KATV
Republican House majority passes Arkansas bill restricting drag shows in the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Republican majority in the Arkansas House passed the bill Monday that was initially proposed to restrict drag performances in the state and reclassify them as adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs and escort agencies. Senate Bill 43, which was filed last month by Sen. Gary...
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats file bill to increase pay for public school teachers and staff
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats filed two bills to raise pay in public schools. State Sen. Greg Leding said teachers deserve to be paid more. "Democrats filed last week to give teachers a $10,000 raise and to raise the minimum salary from $36,000 to $50,000," he said. Leding...
Comments / 1