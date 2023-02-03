This morning Entertainment Tonights Kevin Frazier joined us to talk about SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS: BATTLE OF THE DECADES, an interactive special where viewers will vote LIVE to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades, will be broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 8 (8:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

9 HOURS AGO