Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Endwell man who fled his trial is sentenced
Today in Broome County Court, an Endwell man was sentenced to 8 years in state prison after he was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Obstructing Governmental Justice, and Resisting Arrest.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
Binghamton robber threatened Weis employee with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
wesb.com
Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier
There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
wxhc.com
Groton Woman Busted For Felony, Misdemeanor Counts of Criminal Possession
Cortland County Sheriff’s officers recently conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Fairview Drive in the Town of Cortlandville for a traffic violation. The driver, 52-year old Jennifer Phillips of Groton, was found to have a warrant out for her arrest. Additionally, Phillips was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm as well as a controlled substance.
New York State Police arrest multiple suspects in operation targeting people trying to exploit children online
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online. From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal […]
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
"The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal," State police said.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police makes another arrest in connection to $50K equipment theft
The City of Cortland Police Department has made another arrest in connection to a $50,000 equipment and tools theft, according to a report. Christopher C. Bush, 32, was arrested this past Thursday for his involvement in stealing $50,000 worth of tools and equipment. Nicholas G. Stone, also involved in the incident, was arrested last Monday.
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Indicted On Second Degree Murder Charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man accused of murder on Elmira's southside in January has now been indicted. According to a Chemung County Grand Jury, 29-year-old Shamel Swan was indicted on a second degree murder charge and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The charge stems from an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Port Crane Man Charged with DWI
A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
whcuradio.com
Groton woman facing charges after traffic stop
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction on Fairview Drive at 10:06 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 52-year-old Jennifer Phillips had a loaded gun and a small amount of a controlled substance. She was also found to have an active warrant for arrest on unrelated charges. She faces felony possession of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in Cortlandville Town Court on February 8th, at 11:30 a.m.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Skimming device discovered at supermarket’s check out
WILKES-BARRE — City police advise anyone who shopped at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street to monitor and review their accounts as a skimming device was placed on a credit card terminal. Police suspect two men, they described as Hispanics, were involved. The credit card skimming device was discovered...
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
More on the overnight drug and weapons bust in Broome Co.
In the past 24 hours, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force has recovered tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons.
Those on probation denied medical marijuana
It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0