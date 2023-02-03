ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Clinton County man dies in snowmobile crash

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Clinton County, New York, man died Monday after crashing his snowmobile on a local trail. New York State Police say they responded around 2:49 p.m., to Corridor 7 in the town of Franklin. They say Jacob Merrill, 25, from Redford, was headed northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
BERLIN, VT
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant

RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
RUTLAND, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident

According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspect in Burlington shooting caught in Winooski

A man is is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Burlington. It happened just after 6:30 Sunday night at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue. Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. There was also no indication Sunday night of the suspect’s name, but they were caught in Winooski within a half-hour of the incident.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man arrested on multiple charges

RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
GRAND ISLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Sentencing for Aita Gurung postponed

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The sentencing for Aita Gurung has been postponed after his lawyers said his mental health has been deteriorating while in prison. Gurung was recently found guilty of killing his wife and attempting to kill his mother-in-law with a meat cleaver in 2017. In light of Gurung's...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Williston

WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WILLISTON, VT

