East Palestine, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse

A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown police investigating after 20-month-old dies from Fentanyl overdose

Austintown Police are investigating after a 20-month old baby was found dead in September of 2022 after the Mahoning County Coroner says he had overdosed on Fentanyl. According to a report from the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, the boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after he was found to be unresponsive. The report states that the boy did not have a pulse upon arrival to the hospital.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles woman struck, killed along Weathersfield highway

State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman struck by a car in Trumbull County, closing a highway in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sally May Hubbert of Niles was walking across State Route 169 at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she stopped and stood in the eastbound lane as a car approached near Glenwood Avenue.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine

Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County homeowner says dog started fire

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire broke out at a home near Grove City early Sunday. The owner of the house on Lee Avenue in Pine Township called dispatchers just after 1:30 a.m. saying that a dog knocked something over, starting the fire. Several fire departments were called...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Controlled release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine now underway

East Palestine emergency crews have officially began the controlled release of toxic chemicals in the air. This controlled release is in response to a train derailment that occurred late Friday evening which resulted in vinyl chloride getting released into the air. Currently, there is a large cloud of dark smoke rising from the scene.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers

Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

