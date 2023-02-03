Austintown Police are investigating after a 20-month old baby was found dead in September of 2022 after the Mahoning County Coroner says he had overdosed on Fentanyl. According to a report from the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, the boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after he was found to be unresponsive. The report states that the boy did not have a pulse upon arrival to the hospital.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO