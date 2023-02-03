Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fatal Warren arson scheduled to be extradited back to Trumbull County
One of the suspects of a Warren arson resulting in the death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone is scheduled to be extradited back to the Trumbull County Jail. According to Chesterfield General District Court records, 23-year-old Zackary Gurd was arraigned Monday morning on a fugitive charge. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Thursday, February 23.
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
WFMJ.com
Austintown police investigating after 20-month-old dies from Fentanyl overdose
Austintown Police are investigating after a 20-month old baby was found dead in September of 2022 after the Mahoning County Coroner says he had overdosed on Fentanyl. According to a report from the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, the boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after he was found to be unresponsive. The report states that the boy did not have a pulse upon arrival to the hospital.
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for woman convicted of killing husband, son in burning Trumbull County home
A woman who looks as if she could be someone’s grandmother won’t be getting out of prison any time soon as she continues serving a sentence for fatally stabbing her husband, and burning her Trumbull County home, killing her five-year-old son. According to Ohio Department of Corrections records,...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police block road with crime scene tape
An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WFMJ.com
Niles woman struck, killed along Weathersfield highway
State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman struck by a car in Trumbull County, closing a highway in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sally May Hubbert of Niles was walking across State Route 169 at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she stopped and stood in the eastbound lane as a car approached near Glenwood Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Deputies, troopers, guard posted at East Palestine intersections, some roads closed
Concerns over the possible explosion of one of the tank cars involved in the East Palestine derailment has prompted authorities to take further measures to keep people off the streets. Law enforcement officers will be posted at 19 intersections in and around the village. In addition, the following roads will...
WFMJ.com
Business, residents file class action negligence lawsuit over East Palestine derailment, spill
Four days after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine, a local couple and a business owner have filed a class action suit seeking damages from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. The civil liability suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court alleges negligence, nuisance and trespass by the railroad for the...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine
Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
WFMJ.com
Local communities recommending people to stay indoors after East Palestine controlled explosion
Some local communities are suggesting residents stay indoors after a controlled release of vinyl chloride in East Palestine late Monday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), residents of Mahoning County who observe a haze or smell a chemical odor are recommended to stay indoors.
WFMJ.com
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
WFMJ.com
Mercer County homeowner says dog started fire
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire broke out at a home near Grove City early Sunday. The owner of the house on Lee Avenue in Pine Township called dispatchers just after 1:30 a.m. saying that a dog knocked something over, starting the fire. Several fire departments were called...
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality
Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
WFMJ.com
Controlled release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine now underway
East Palestine emergency crews have officially began the controlled release of toxic chemicals in the air. This controlled release is in response to a train derailment that occurred late Friday evening which resulted in vinyl chloride getting released into the air. Currently, there is a large cloud of dark smoke rising from the scene.
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers
Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
WFMJ.com
Person arrested for approaching train derailment in East Palestine, air and water still safe say officials
The Village of East Palestine's evacuation and shelter in place order are still in place, a person has been arrested after allegedly going past barriers to approach the train, and the air and water is safe to consume, according to officials at the press conference held Feb. 5 in East Palestine.
Comments / 0