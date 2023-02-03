ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Some Austin residents without power for seven days

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," said Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz. Berkowitz said it’s been...
KSAT 12

Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s ice storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
KVUE

The Other Ones Foundation to receive $3M to support Esperanza Community in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved $3 million for a new transitional shelter contract with The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF). The money will go towards the Esperanza Community, a transitional shelter located in East Austin. The complex will be made up of 200 individual shelter units, shaded gathering areas, hygiene facilities and a community center. There will also be holistic supportive services, work opportunities, mail service, internet access, security and housing navigation to help people get back on their feet.
KVUE

Austin Energy expects to restore power next Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — About 1,000 workers from Austin Energy and other utilities are working around-the-clock to restore power to thousands of customers after announcing full restoration will not occur until Feb. 12. Austin Energy will assess the goal of full restoration by Sunday and provide another update midweek. City...
KVUE

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
KVUE

Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
KVUE

