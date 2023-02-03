Read full article on original website
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Some Austin residents without power for seven days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," said Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz. Berkowitz said it’s been...
TxDOT to hold virtual public hearing on I-35 Captial Express Central project
AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The above video was published on Jan. 19. It covers the "Cap and Stich" project for I-35 that was presented to the Austin City Council. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking for the public's input regarding an alternative for the Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project.
Who’s responsible for Austin’s widespread power outages? City Council wants answers
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson plans to look at the effectiveness of City Manager Spencer Cronk alongside city council members in this week's meeting.
KSAT 12
Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s ice storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment to be evaluated in special meeting
There is only one item listed on the agenda. "Evaluate the terms and conditions of the City Manager’s employment with the City of Austin," the agenda states.
Report: City of Austin ordered to pay $90M to operator of airport's South Terminal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in August 2022, when the operator of LoneStar Airport Holdings initially sued the City of Austin. The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of the airport's South Terminal $90 million in damages, according to a report from KUT.
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
City of Austin offering emergency shelters for those still without power
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department is offering emergency shelter for those who still don't have power following the mass power outages across the city. Those that are in need of a place to stay and can't afford a hotel room...
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
Austin Energy customer on oxygen still without power despite being on medically vulnerable registry
Judy Evans, whose husband relies on an oxygen machine, said she received information that her power should be back by Sunday, Feb. 12. "We have been out of power for six days and five nights," she said.
The Other Ones Foundation to receive $3M to support Esperanza Community in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved $3 million for a new transitional shelter contract with The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF). The money will go towards the Esperanza Community, a transitional shelter located in East Austin. The complex will be made up of 200 individual shelter units, shaded gathering areas, hygiene facilities and a community center. There will also be holistic supportive services, work opportunities, mail service, internet access, security and housing navigation to help people get back on their feet.
Austin Energy expects to restore power next Sunday
AUSTIN, Texas — About 1,000 workers from Austin Energy and other utilities are working around-the-clock to restore power to thousands of customers after announcing full restoration will not occur until Feb. 12. Austin Energy will assess the goal of full restoration by Sunday and provide another update midweek. City...
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
Austin residents outraged that power outages could last through Sunday
Many blame city leadership while praising line crews.
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
