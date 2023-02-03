ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle on […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Parkwood Drive in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department say it happened around 11:45 Sunday night. Officers responded to a home on Jordan Drive where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After conducting...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured during crash on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating what they’re calling a home invasion and shooting that killed a man and injured another over the weekend. It happened in the 100 block of Shad Road Sunday morning in Bloomingdale. “No trespassing signs surround this property. There’s also...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks missing man last seen in January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 54-year-old man missing from Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Tony Rice was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st St. He is known to frequent that location, along with the 100 block of E. Broad St. and the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
SAVANNAH, GA

