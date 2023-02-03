Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Malik Green, 25, was killed in a shooting on the night of July 26, 2022, on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road. At the time, authorities said it appeared that the shooting was the result of a […]
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
wtoc.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle on […]
Man charged in connection with deadly July 2020 shooting at garage off Archdale Blvd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of […]
WJCL
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Parkwood Drive in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department say it happened around 11:45 Sunday night. Officers responded to a home on Jordan Drive where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After conducting...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian involved in crash on Broughton Street, according to police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was involved in a crash on Broughton Street on Monday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, Broughton Street was closed between Barnard and Whitaker due to a pedestrian-involved crash.
abcnews4.com
Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating what they’re calling a home invasion and shooting that killed a man and injured another over the weekend. It happened in the 100 block of Shad Road Sunday morning in Bloomingdale. “No trespassing signs surround this property. There’s also...
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
SPD seeks missing man last seen in January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 54-year-old man missing from Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Tony Rice was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st St. He is known to frequent that location, along with the 100 block of E. Broad St. and the […]
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
wtoc.com
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
Police investigating fatal shooting after home invasion incident
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured. According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious […]
Driver injured after car goes airborne, overturns into ditch in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was critically injured Saturday afternoon when his vehicle went airborne and rolled over into a ditch, officials said. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Bedon Road, just before 6:40 p.m. when the motorist lost control during a curve and struck a ditch on the opposite side […]
Comments / 0