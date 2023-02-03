Former members and officers of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company (FHVFC) are fighting back against Rappahannock County government and the recently-appointed Fire Chief and Board of Directors. Back on January 26, 2023 during a special-called meeting of supervisors, the board approved on a split 3-2 vote to remove administrative and line officers of the company before appointing five men to oversee the "rebirth” of Company 4. The board cited egregious actions by the fire company over the past five years including alleged financial irregularities, children riding fire apparatus to fire calls and the county’s medical director refusing to sign off on state documents allowing the company to run ambulance calls. Monday...

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO