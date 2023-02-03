ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Inside Nova

Prince William County board punts on public comment changes

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
Inside Nova

Fairfax ends local emergency for COVID

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has ended the county's declaration of emergency for COVID-19, effective March 1. The board declared the local emergency in March 2020. The declaration activated the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which helped to coordinate state and local government action to diminish negative impacts of the pandemic. The board voted Tuesday to terminate the declaration.
Inside Nova

New George Mason opioid addiction center to be built in Prince William County

George Mason University is receiving more than $1 million to establish a new opioid addiction treatment and recovery center in Prince William County, school officials recently announced. The university says its Empowered Communities Partnership Center will help the region’s localities fight the surging opioid addiction and overdose problem, with treatment...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Inside Nova

Mason making progress on new life sciences facility

George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Water’s End Brewery opening new location in Leesburg

Craft brewer Water’s End Brewery, founded by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, is opening a fourth location, this one at the Village at Leesburg development in Virginia. Water’s End will be part of a makeover of the existing Chefscape food hall, which is being repositioned as...
Inside Nova

Grant awarded for shoreline restoration at Quantico

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has received a grant to continue work on shoreline restoration and flood mitigation projects at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Department of Defense has hosted its Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge for 12 years with the intent of dedicating funds to advance project outcomes through large-scale innovation and conservation.
QUANTICO, VA
theburn.com

Loyal Companion closing all Northern Virginia stores

A national pet supply chain called Loyal Companion has announced that it is closing all of its stores. This includes multiple stores around Northern Virginia, including two locations in Loudoun County. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Expanded Cedar Terrace retail center in the works for South Riding

Some exciting news for the long suffering folks in the South Riding area who have been waiting for a major retail and restaurant center to call their own — there are some new developments at the proposed Cedar Terrace project. We will walk you through it as best we...
WJLA

Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month

A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
The MadRapp Recorder

Former Co. 4 members fight back: Seek court order to nullify Rapp BOS action

Former members and officers of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company (FHVFC) are fighting back against Rappahannock County government and the recently-appointed Fire Chief and Board of Directors. Back on January 26, 2023 during a special-called meeting of supervisors, the board approved on a split 3-2 vote to remove administrative and line officers of the company before appointing five men to oversee the "rebirth” of Company 4. The board cited egregious actions by the fire company over the past five years including alleged financial irregularities, children riding fire apparatus to fire calls and the county’s medical director refusing to sign off on state documents allowing the company to run ambulance calls. Monday...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man injured in shooting in Prince William

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

