Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security pay increaseR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia locationKristen WaltersStafford, VA
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Inside Nova
Prince William County board punts on public comment changes
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
Inside Nova
Fairfax ends local emergency for COVID
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has ended the county's declaration of emergency for COVID-19, effective March 1. The board declared the local emergency in March 2020. The declaration activated the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which helped to coordinate state and local government action to diminish negative impacts of the pandemic. The board voted Tuesday to terminate the declaration.
Inside Nova
New George Mason opioid addiction center to be built in Prince William County
George Mason University is receiving more than $1 million to establish a new opioid addiction treatment and recovery center in Prince William County, school officials recently announced. The university says its Empowered Communities Partnership Center will help the region’s localities fight the surging opioid addiction and overdose problem, with treatment...
DC News Now
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
Inside Nova
Mason making progress on new life sciences facility
George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
Wawa Set To Open Newest Location In Stafford County
A brand new Wawa location will open later this week in Stafford, officials say.The newest store, located at 3039 Richmond Highway, will open on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to Wawa officials. Customers are invited to join the Wawa crew at 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, for the ceremonial grand op…
Inside Nova
How dog program helps Northern Va. students meet their educational goals — one paw at a time
When Kris Campesi heads to the Key Center School in Fairfax County, she brings a wide range of objects designed to appeal to students. But it’s her partner who gets the kids excited. Micah, a Golden Retriever, is trained to work with students at the school who range from...
WTOP
Water’s End Brewery opening new location in Leesburg
Craft brewer Water’s End Brewery, founded by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, is opening a fourth location, this one at the Village at Leesburg development in Virginia. Water’s End will be part of a makeover of the existing Chefscape food hall, which is being repositioned as...
Inside Nova
Grant awarded for shoreline restoration at Quantico
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has received a grant to continue work on shoreline restoration and flood mitigation projects at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Department of Defense has hosted its Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge for 12 years with the intent of dedicating funds to advance project outcomes through large-scale innovation and conservation.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County leaders say market report shows growth, economic potential for Springfield area
More than eight years after Springfield Town Center's emergence, leaders in Fairfax County have high hopes for the area's future following a study highlighting the potential for mixed-use growth and development. Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk of the Franconia District requested the Springfield-Franconia market study and told InsideNoVa that a...
Inside Nova
InFive: Springfield rebirth, rescue team deployed and free admission to Mount Vernon
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup. Police have not yet released details, but serious injuries were involved. 4. Rescue team deployed. Members of Virginia Task...
theburn.com
Loyal Companion closing all Northern Virginia stores
A national pet supply chain called Loyal Companion has announced that it is closing all of its stores. This includes multiple stores around Northern Virginia, including two locations in Loudoun County. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal...
theburn.com
Expanded Cedar Terrace retail center in the works for South Riding
Some exciting news for the long suffering folks in the South Riding area who have been waiting for a major retail and restaurant center to call their own — there are some new developments at the proposed Cedar Terrace project. We will walk you through it as best we...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
ffxnow.com
Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month
A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
Former Co. 4 members fight back: Seek court order to nullify Rapp BOS action
Former members and officers of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company (FHVFC) are fighting back against Rappahannock County government and the recently-appointed Fire Chief and Board of Directors. Back on January 26, 2023 during a special-called meeting of supervisors, the board approved on a split 3-2 vote to remove administrative and line officers of the company before appointing five men to oversee the "rebirth” of Company 4. The board cited egregious actions by the fire company over the past five years including alleged financial irregularities, children riding fire apparatus to fire calls and the county’s medical director refusing to sign off on state documents allowing the company to run ambulance calls. Monday...
WRIC - ABC 8News
Man injured in shooting in Prince William
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Comments / 0