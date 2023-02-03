Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Flint & Genesee Education & Talent seeking local businesses that could use summer employees
FLINT, MI – Flint teens looking for work this summer shouldn’t have to search long. Flint & Genesee Education & Talent’s teen employment program, the Summer Youth Initiative, is now accepting applications from local businesses and organizations who are seeking summer employees. Businesses and organizations seeking to...
Genesee Career Institute open house scheduled for area high school students
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Genesee Career Institute (GCI) will host an open house to showcase its career and technical education opportunities later this month. Open to all Genesee County high school students and their families, the open house will take place from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at the GCI, G-5081 Torrey Road in Mundy Township.
$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program
FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
All Michigan kids would get blood lead tests under Flint senator’s proposal
FLINT, MI -- The same early childhood blood lead testing that helped expose the Flint water crisis more than seven years ago would be broadly expanded under a bill that’s been proposed for a third time by a state senator from Flint. Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, introduced Senate Bill...
U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway
FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Trial for former Flint police chief slated to begin this week
FLINT, MI – A former Flint police chief is scheduled to stand trial this week in an illegal gaming case spawned through an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board. Brad Barksdale, who stepped down as Flint’s police chief in 2004, is scheduled...
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4
FLINT – We’ve got 21 candidates on the Flint-are Athlete of the Week poll for Jan. 30-Feb. 4. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Feb. 10 and the results will be published shortly afterward.
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
Flint-area basketball highlights: Meet the newest member of the 1,000-point club
FLINT – Durand’s Jordyn Lawrence became the latest member of the 1,000-point club this season when she made a free throw in the second quarter of Monday’s 51-31 victory over Webberville. She joined the Kristen Long (1,427) and Cierra Cole (1,065) as the only 1,000-point scorers in...
WNEM
Police respond to ‘hoax active shooter’ threat at Nouvel, other schools across state
SAGINAW Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies responded to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday for reports of an active shooter. It ended up being a hoax, as police agencies responded to similar calls at schools across the state. While the threats appeared to be...
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Reinforcements coming to help expedite Flint water crisis settlement claims
FLINT, MI -- The federal judge overseeing the distribution of a $626-million Flint water crisis settlement fund has agreed to bring in reinforcements to help expedite the intake and review of roughly 43,000 pending claims. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy has authorized hiring two expert firms -- Wolf Garretson...
Hoaxer lied in claiming 2 shot inside of a Saginaw County high school, police say
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have released additional details regarding a hoax threat made against a Saginaw Township parochial school, one of several such threats made against schools across the state. At 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a person called Saginaw County Central Dispatch claiming an active shooter...
Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market
SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
When Frederick Douglass came to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Slavery as a trade was dead for 20 years but its specter was capable of haunting America forever, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass suggested to an East Saginaw crowd in the summer of 1885. “It must be looked at as part of that eternal and universal conflict...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
Neeley joins Mayors Against Illegal Guns, says Flint will do more to end gun violence
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a coalition that aims to end gun violence, and says he’s committed to doing more in Flint to meet that goal. “Guns in the wrong hands have devastated families and communities across this great country,” Neeley said...
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
