Flint, MI

$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program

FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway

FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Trial for former Flint police chief slated to begin this week

FLINT, MI – A former Flint police chief is scheduled to stand trial this week in an illegal gaming case spawned through an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board. Brad Barksdale, who stepped down as Flint’s police chief in 2004, is scheduled...
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water.  The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market

SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
When Frederick Douglass came to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Slavery as a trade was dead for 20 years but its specter was capable of haunting America forever, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass suggested to an East Saginaw crowd in the summer of 1885. “It must be looked at as part of that eternal and universal conflict...
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
