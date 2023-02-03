ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Growth in uptown and South End sees ‘mic drop’ numbers as skyline keeps changing

By Gordon Rago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncgn6_0kbUFdlI00

For anyone driving around Charlotte, it can feel like the city’s growth marks every street corner. Cranes dot the skyline and the sounds of construction workers echo across town.

One group keeps an eye on all this change. Charlotte Center City Partners’ state of the center city report provides insight into the dollars and figures behind the growth in uptown and South End.

For instance, the center city has 39 million square feet of office space inventory. In 2021, that number stood at 33 million square feet. This year, the average market rent per square foot is $37. Those rent numbers are a bit higher in the fast-growing South End where rates go for $39.

Here’s more numbers in the group’s annual report, which came out this week.

Uptown, South End see ‘mic drop’ numbers

The center city, which includes uptown, South End and midtown, has $6.9 billion of new development in the pipeline this year. That includes 7.2 million square feet of office, 7,700 apartments and more than 2,000 hotel rooms.

Last year, the development pipeline stood at about $4 billion with about 5.5 million square feet of planned office, about 5,600 new apartments and more than 750 hotel rooms.

Those projects are either under construction or have been announced.

One hotel project that recently broke ground is close to the Spectrum Center. The 13-story, 208-room Moxy Hotel aimed at millennials is on track to open late next year.

South End’s skyline is quickly changing with a number of office and apartment projects underway. Work on 110 East , a 23-story, $186 million office tower with retail and restaurants planned on the ground floor, is well underway.

“Those are mic drop kind of numbers,” Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, told The Charlotte Observer about the area’s growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvufE_0kbUFdlI00
South End has some of the highest prices for office space in the center city as the area sees more construction of brand new office space, according to Charlotte Center City Partners. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte aims to become more dynamic

There are a few bigger projects that could give uptown and South End area a big boost in years to come, the report states.

That includes the 55-acre Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site. The property was rezoned in 2021 for a mixed-use development. Marketing efforts are still underway but the site has been eyed as a potential home for a new stadium . Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has announced in May 2020 it’s moving to Stanly County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iC6Di_0kbUFdlI00
A rendering shows what the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry property could look like. The 55-acre property was put on the market this year. Rendering courtesy of Land Design Inc.

A few blocks north, work has been underway at the Charlotte Gateway Station.

Construction on a new Amtrak station there was completed late last year, though no trains are running yet. There’s a joint project underway between the city, state and a development venture to bring a mixed-use development .

Across town, work is underway on The Pearl. The $1.5 billion project from Atrium Health will lead to the creation of a medical school, residential tower, offices and retail.

“We’re in the middle of another defining period for center city Charlotte,” Smith said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfYFF_0kbUFdlI00
The Charlotte skyline continues to change with new office and apartment towers either under construction or planned. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
CONCORD, NC
WFAE

CATS will seek to hire new company to manage bus system

The Charlotte Area Transit System will soon start looking for a new company to run its bus system, after years of operational problems and declining ridership. They avoided a strike by its bus drivers with a successful contract vote this weekend. Within the next two months, the city will issue a request for proposals from private companies to run the bus system.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina

Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically

As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city

As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
457
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy