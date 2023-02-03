The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.

7 DAYS AGO