psychologytoday.com
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
psychologytoday.com
Stigma, DIY, and the Double-Standard for Mental Health
We must take pride in utilizing psychological tools and resources rather than reinforcing stigma. Honing the brain's psychological potential should be a vital opportunity for resource utilization. It is efficacious and efficient to go to therapy. It isn’t weakness. As a psychologist working primarily with military and first responders,...
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis Can Distort Teen Psychological Development
Completing the psychological tasks facing adolescents is greatly complicated by cannabis use. Cannabis provides shortcuts to feeling autonomous, a new identity, and transcendence without requiring psychological growth. Psychological development is delayed and distorted when cannabis becomes the linchpin simulating maturity. Adolescents must be considered a separate subpopulation in any discussion...
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Are You Stuck In A Narcissistic Abuse Cycle? How To Spot The Signs
Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Sometimes it's not easy to tell because dealing with a narcissist can be confusing. A narcissist typically causes you to question yourself and what you think is true, including believing whether or not they are a narcissist. If you’re extensively connected to this person — say, you’re in a long-term relationship or married to them — it can be particularly difficult to identify this toxic form of behavior. But one of the best ways to recognize a narcissist is knowing the signs of the narcissistic abuse cycle.
Medical News Today
Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?
The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
Signs of Emotional Abuse
Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do
"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely
Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD
The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.
psychologytoday.com
What It Takes to Fix a Broken Relationship
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
ADHD in Adults. Impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) begins in childhood and adolescence. For many, the symptoms are less pronounced with increasing age than in childhood or adolescence. In some people, ADHD is not diagnosed until adulthood.
Opinion: What Are The Characteristics of Narcissistic Mothers
Narcissistic mothers are a type of toxic parent who prioritizes their own needs and desires over those of their children. While all mothers can be difficult, a narcissistic mother can devastate a child’s life. Understanding the characteristics and behavior of narcissistic mothers can help you recognize this type of toxic parent and protect yourself from the harm they can cause.
psychologytoday.com
Denial Might Work a Bit Differently Than You Thought
When a loved one engages in behavior that is scary or dangerous, it's natural to urgently want them to stop. Even if a behavior is destructive, it can still serve a purpose for an individual, leading them to feel ambivalent about stopping. Instead of accusing a loved one of being...
psychologytoday.com
How to Trust Your Feelings
Many people downplay emotionality as weak and dramatic. Fearing emotion leads to overthinking and anxiety. Regularly avoiding emotions can leave a lot of unprocessed baggage that can feel overwhelming when confronted, but no emotion lasts forever. It’s common to hear well-meaning helpers telling you to “trust your feelings,” or “go...
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
