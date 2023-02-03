Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Surprises in sea turtle genes could help them adapt to a rapidly changing world
Around 100 million years ago, a group of land-dwelling turtles took to the oceans, eventually evolving into the sea turtles that we know today. However, the genetic foundations that have enabled them to thrive in oceans throughout the world have remained largely unknown. In research recently published in the Proceedings...
Phys.org
White sclera is present in chimpanzees and other mammals, not just humans, study finds
Long believed to be a uniquely human trait crucial for communication, visible white sclera—the "whites of the eye"—occur more commonly in chimpanzees and other mammals than previously reported, finds a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. The study, published in the Journal of...
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
Phys.org
International group of scientists warns nuclear radiation has devastating impacts on ecosystems
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the use of "tactical" nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, but nuclear weapons of any kind would cause widespread devastation, according to a new position paper by a group of renowned scientists from around the world. They want to make policymakers and the public aware of the ecosystem impacts and long-lasting consequences of nuclear radiation.
Phys.org
Webb detects extremely small main-belt asteroid
A previously unknown 100-to-200-meter asteroid—roughly the size of Rome's Colosseum—has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Their project used data from the calibration of the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), in which the team serendipitously detected an interloping asteroid. The...
Phys.org
Peptide 3D-printing inks could advance regenerative medicine
How do you build complex structures for housing cells using a material as soft as Jell-O? Rice University scientists have the answer, and it represents a potential leap forward for regenerative medicine and medical research in general. Researchers in the lab of Rice's Jeffrey Hartgerink have figured out how to...
Phys.org
Q&A: Marine scientist discusses her work in shark ecology
Marine protected areas are meant to give threatened species space to live and thrive. But in a recent paper in Frontiers in Marine Science, Patricia Albano and colleagues showed that at least one protective area isn't capturing the range that endangered sharks use as they grow, leaving them vulnerable to commercial fishing.
Phys.org
Improving accuracy of land change imagery with a new algorithm for image compositing
A cloudy day can ruin a trip to the beach, a scenic picnic, and lots of other outdoor activities. But clouds in satellite imagery are also a big issue for remote sensing and land change scientists. When scientists want to study how land surface is changing, they often use composite...
Phys.org
Lifestyles of the fast and slow bacteria: In the wild, most live in the slow lane
A new study led by Northern Arizona University offers new evidence that a common framework to sort bacteria into two lifestyles doesn't easily apply to bacteria living in wild soil. The findings, published in The ISME Journal, show that rather than bacteria falling into two major lifestyle groups—one adapted to be competitive and fast-growing, the other slow-growing and resistant to starvation—most bacteria observed in the wild were slow growers, with fast growers isolated to a small number of species.
Phys.org
Fungi and bacteria are binging on burned soil
UC Riverside researchers have identified tiny organisms that not only survive but thrive during the first year after a wildfire. The findings could help bring land back to life after fires that are increasing in both size and severity. The Holy Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and...
Phys.org
Antibiotic innovation helps fight against superbugs
RMIT scientists have created a new type of antibiotic that can be rapidly re-engineered to avoid resistance by dangerous superbugs. Developed by Ph.D. candidate Priscila Cardoso and principal supervisor Dr. Céline Valéry from RMIT's School of Health and Biosciences, the antibiotic has a simple design that allows it to be produced quickly and cost-effectively in a lab.
Phys.org
Study sheds light on carbon-based Janus films
Unique physical/chemical properties and synergetic multi-functions have given Janus films great potential in sensing, actuation, advanced separation, energy conversion and storage, etc. Combining the unique advantages of carbon nanomaterials in electrical conductivity, intrinsic mechanical flexibility, chemical and thermal stability, and ease of assembly, carbon-based Janus films have attracted increasing attention from researchers.
Phys.org
Can pigeons match wits with artificial intelligence?
Can a pigeon match wits with artificial intelligence? At a very basic level, yes. In a new study, psychologists at the University of Iowa examined the workings of the pigeon brain and how the "brute force" of the bird's learning shares similarities with artificial intelligence. The researchers gave the pigeons...
Phys.org
New study on key protein found in kidney and brain opens avenues to treating diseases
The devil so often is in the details. For proteins that orchestrate the molecular business of life, there are devils and angels in their details, down to the proteins' constituent atoms. It's at that level of structural minutiae where the balance of health and disease, even life and death, can pivot.
Phys.org
Citizen scientists make 'surprising' coral find
A University of Queensland study has found greater-than-expected coral cover in waters off Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Over the past two years, more than 50 volunteer divers from UQ's Dive Club (UniDive) ran a citizen science project to assess the health of reefs off Mooloolaba. UQ's Associate Professor Chris Roelfsema, who voluntarily led the project, said the high coral cover was astounding.
Phys.org
Pancreatic cancer cells found to contain high levels of hydrogen peroxide
Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are reputed for their involvement in carcinogenesis. Results from a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie have now shown that the level of one such ROS, hydrogen peroxide, is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer cells, unlike the level of other reactive oxygen species. This makes hydrogen peroxide an exciting target for cancer research and treatment.
Phys.org
New viruses infecting hibiscus plants on Oʻahu
Two new viruses are infecting hibiscus plants in Hawaiʻi and could pose a threat to the state flower, according to researchers in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources. Their findings were published in Viruses. "Do these viruses pose a threat...
Phys.org
In search of the invisible galaxy
A mysterious and very distant object, in a universe as it was 'just' two billion years after the Big Bang, hides from even the most advanced instruments. Its features have finally been described by a team from SISSA in a recently published study reported in The Astrophysical Journal. An extremely...
