Phys.org

Surprises in sea turtle genes could help them adapt to a rapidly changing world

Around 100 million years ago, a group of land-dwelling turtles took to the oceans, eventually evolving into the sea turtles that we know today. However, the genetic foundations that have enabled them to thrive in oceans throughout the world have remained largely unknown. In research recently published in the Proceedings...
Phys.org

Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates

Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Phys.org

Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it

Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
Phys.org

International group of scientists warns nuclear radiation has devastating impacts on ecosystems

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the use of "tactical" nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, but nuclear weapons of any kind would cause widespread devastation, according to a new position paper by a group of renowned scientists from around the world. They want to make policymakers and the public aware of the ecosystem impacts and long-lasting consequences of nuclear radiation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Webb detects extremely small main-belt asteroid

A previously unknown 100-to-200-meter asteroid—roughly the size of Rome's Colosseum—has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Their project used data from the calibration of the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), in which the team serendipitously detected an interloping asteroid. The...
Phys.org

Peptide 3D-printing inks could advance regenerative medicine

How do you build complex structures for housing cells using a material as soft as Jell-O? Rice University scientists have the answer, and it represents a potential leap forward for regenerative medicine and medical research in general. Researchers in the lab of Rice's Jeffrey Hartgerink have figured out how to...
Phys.org

Q&A: Marine scientist discusses her work in shark ecology

Marine protected areas are meant to give threatened species space to live and thrive. But in a recent paper in Frontiers in Marine Science, Patricia Albano and colleagues showed that at least one protective area isn't capturing the range that endangered sharks use as they grow, leaving them vulnerable to commercial fishing.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Lifestyles of the fast and slow bacteria: In the wild, most live in the slow lane

A new study led by Northern Arizona University offers new evidence that a common framework to sort bacteria into two lifestyles doesn't easily apply to bacteria living in wild soil. The findings, published in The ISME Journal, show that rather than bacteria falling into two major lifestyle groups—one adapted to be competitive and fast-growing, the other slow-growing and resistant to starvation—most bacteria observed in the wild were slow growers, with fast growers isolated to a small number of species.
Phys.org

Fungi and bacteria are binging on burned soil

UC Riverside researchers have identified tiny organisms that not only survive but thrive during the first year after a wildfire. The findings could help bring land back to life after fires that are increasing in both size and severity. The Holy Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and...
Phys.org

Antibiotic innovation helps fight against superbugs

RMIT scientists have created a new type of antibiotic that can be rapidly re-engineered to avoid resistance by dangerous superbugs. Developed by Ph.D. candidate Priscila Cardoso and principal supervisor Dr. Céline Valéry from RMIT's School of Health and Biosciences, the antibiotic has a simple design that allows it to be produced quickly and cost-effectively in a lab.
Phys.org

Study sheds light on carbon-based Janus films

Unique physical/chemical properties and synergetic multi-functions have given Janus films great potential in sensing, actuation, advanced separation, energy conversion and storage, etc. Combining the unique advantages of carbon nanomaterials in electrical conductivity, intrinsic mechanical flexibility, chemical and thermal stability, and ease of assembly, carbon-based Janus films have attracted increasing attention from researchers.
Phys.org

Can pigeons match wits with artificial intelligence?

Can a pigeon match wits with artificial intelligence? At a very basic level, yes. In a new study, psychologists at the University of Iowa examined the workings of the pigeon brain and how the "brute force" of the bird's learning shares similarities with artificial intelligence. The researchers gave the pigeons...
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

Citizen scientists make 'surprising' coral find

A University of Queensland study has found greater-than-expected coral cover in waters off Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Over the past two years, more than 50 volunteer divers from UQ's Dive Club (UniDive) ran a citizen science project to assess the health of reefs off Mooloolaba. UQ's Associate Professor Chris Roelfsema, who voluntarily led the project, said the high coral cover was astounding.
Phys.org

Pancreatic cancer cells found to contain high levels of hydrogen peroxide

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are reputed for their involvement in carcinogenesis. Results from a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie have now shown that the level of one such ROS, hydrogen peroxide, is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer cells, unlike the level of other reactive oxygen species. This makes hydrogen peroxide an exciting target for cancer research and treatment.
Phys.org

New viruses infecting hibiscus plants on Oʻahu

Two new viruses are infecting hibiscus plants in Hawaiʻi and could pose a threat to the state flower, according to researchers in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources. Their findings were published in Viruses. "Do these viruses pose a threat...
HONOLULU, HI
Phys.org

In search of the invisible galaxy

A mysterious and very distant object, in a universe as it was 'just' two billion years after the Big Bang, hides from even the most advanced instruments. Its features have finally been described by a team from SISSA in a recently published study reported in The Astrophysical Journal. An extremely...

