Phys.org
Are you thinking of raising chickens because of record-breaking egg prices? Do your research
The record-breaking price of eggs has encouraged some people to consider raising chickens in the backyard, but it's important to do some research before buying those cute little chicks. Raising and keeping chickens isn't cheap so you're not going to save money compared to buying eggs at the market, according...
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
Phys.org
How urban gardens are good for ecosystems and humans
Traditionally, it has been assumed that cultivating food leads to a loss of biodiversity and negative impacts on an ecosystem. However, a new study from researchers at multiple universities, including The University of Texas at Austin, defies this assumption, showing that community gardens and urban farms positively affect biodiversity, local ecosystems and the well-being of humans that work in them.
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Phys.org
Tree rows in modern agriculture reduce damage to environment
Alley cropping is the agricultural practice of planting rows, or alleys, of trees in fields of crops. According to a new study by an international, multidisciplinary research team led by the University of Göttingen, this type of land use rapidly leads to significant ecosystem improvements in farmland. The scientists compared different environmental measures in alley-cropping agroforestry, open fields of crops, or grassland. Their study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
Phys.org
Lifestyles of the fast and slow bacteria: In the wild, most live in the slow lane
A new study led by Northern Arizona University offers new evidence that a common framework to sort bacteria into two lifestyles doesn't easily apply to bacteria living in wild soil. The findings, published in The ISME Journal, show that rather than bacteria falling into two major lifestyle groups—one adapted to be competitive and fast-growing, the other slow-growing and resistant to starvation—most bacteria observed in the wild were slow growers, with fast growers isolated to a small number of species.
Phys.org
New insecticidal compounds remain effective against target species while reducing bee toxicity
Researchers at South China Agricultural University have developed new insecticidal compounds that show significantly reduced bee toxicity without reducing effectiveness against target pests—in this case, the diamondback moth and red imported fire ant. Arylpyrazole insecticides such as fipronil display broad-spectrum insecticidal activity against insect pests, but their high toxicity...
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
Phys.org
Q&A: Marine scientist discusses her work in shark ecology
Marine protected areas are meant to give threatened species space to live and thrive. But in a recent paper in Frontiers in Marine Science, Patricia Albano and colleagues showed that at least one protective area isn't capturing the range that endangered sharks use as they grow, leaving them vulnerable to commercial fishing.
Phys.org
Photonic fibers borrow from butterfly wings to enable invisible, indelible sorting labels
Less than 15% of the 92 million tons of clothing and other textiles discarded annually are recycled—in part because they are so difficult to sort. Woven-in labels made with inexpensive photonic fibers, developed by a University of Michigan-led team, could change that. "It's like a barcode that's woven directly...
Phys.org
Forest management will have a stronger effect than climate change on the supply of ecosystem services, says study
Forests contribute to human well-being by providing a wide variety of ecosystem services to the society. The boreal biome is experiencing rapid changes both with the highest rates of warming on the planet and continued increase in demand for forest products. It is a real challenge to manage and adapt boreal forests to future warmer conditions and growing demands of forest products.
Phys.org
Proof that Neanderthals ate crabs is another 'nail in the coffin' for primitive cave dweller stereotypes
In a cave just south of Lisbon, archaeological deposits conceal a Paleolithic dinner menu. As well as stone tools and charcoal, the site of Gruta de Figueira Brava contains rich deposits of shells and bones with much to tell us about the Neanderthals that lived there—especially about their meals. A study published in Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology shows that 90,000 years ago, these Neanderthals were cooking and eating crabs.
Phys.org
Study sheds light on carbon-based Janus films
Unique physical/chemical properties and synergetic multi-functions have given Janus films great potential in sensing, actuation, advanced separation, energy conversion and storage, etc. Combining the unique advantages of carbon nanomaterials in electrical conductivity, intrinsic mechanical flexibility, chemical and thermal stability, and ease of assembly, carbon-based Janus films have attracted increasing attention from researchers.
Phys.org
New info on how waste-eating bacteria digest complex carbons could lead to recycling plastic, plant waste
A common environmental bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, could someday become nature's plastic recycling center. While most bacteria prefer to eat sugars, C. testosteroni, instead, has a natural appetite for complex waste from plants and plastics. In a new Northwestern University-led study, researchers have, for the first time, deciphered the metabolic mechanisms...
Phys.org
Surprises in sea turtle genes could help them adapt to a rapidly changing world
Around 100 million years ago, a group of land-dwelling turtles took to the oceans, eventually evolving into the sea turtles that we know today. However, the genetic foundations that have enabled them to thrive in oceans throughout the world have remained largely unknown. In research recently published in the Proceedings...
Phys.org
Citizen scientists make 'surprising' coral find
A University of Queensland study has found greater-than-expected coral cover in waters off Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Over the past two years, more than 50 volunteer divers from UQ's Dive Club (UniDive) ran a citizen science project to assess the health of reefs off Mooloolaba. UQ's Associate Professor Chris Roelfsema, who voluntarily led the project, said the high coral cover was astounding.
