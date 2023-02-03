Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets star 'prepared' to sit out rest of season if he's not moved at deadline
Ever since returning from his early-season suspension, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been in the headlines for all the right reasons: impressive individual performances, another All-Star Game selection and, before Kevin Durant was injured, helping lead a 12-game winning streak that is still the longest by any team this season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who to buy and a mid-tier DFS play for Tuesday
Monday's eight-game slate was an exciting one. Jayson Tatum performed like most would expect him to without Jaylen Brown in the picture and led all players in Fantasy points with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. A few other unexpected players weren't far behind him by the time the final buzzer sounded at the end of the night. Six more games are set for Tuesday, and we'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a DFS play ahead of the action here.
CBS Sports
How college basketball's smallest lineup has come up big to spark a giant turnaround at Fairleigh Dickinson
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Any college basketball fan who remembers Loyola-Chicago's opening night win over Fairleigh Dickinson likely remembers it for the absurdity of the full-court pass and Christian Laettner-esque, buzzer-beating jump shot from the Ramblers' Sheldon Edwards that tied the game at the end of regulation. Loyola-Chicago proceeded to...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6
Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
LeBron James NBA scoring record: Lakers ticket prices vs. Thunder drop; get-in cost vs. Bucks near $500
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer in one of his next two games, and being in the arena for such a historic night would be an unforgettable experience. The problem, of course, is that we can't know for certain which game he will break the record.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving acquisition comes with plenty of risks, but Dallas may have had no other choice
The Dallas Mavericks may not have had much of a choice once they knew Sunday they could acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. But that doesn't mean they're immune from the same disastrous ending other teams have experienced after putting their faith in him. Irving is...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out
Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
CBS Sports
LeBron James reacts to Lakers missing out on Kyrie Irving trade: 'Definitely disappointed'
LeBron James has reportedly wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving since the offseason. When Irving requested a trade on Friday, James not so subtly hinted at his interest in reuniting with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate by tweeting the eyes emoji, which Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy quickly copied in the replies. But when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks rather than the Lakers, and in an interview Monday with Michael Wilbon, the four-time MVP didn't attempt to hide his displeasure.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Not listed on injury report
Rubio (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Rubio sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set on Monday, but he should return to the floor for Wednesday's game. Rubio has been heating up over the past five games, averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 assists, 1.6 triples, 1.0 steal and just 1.0 turnover per contest, so he could be worth a look in deep leagues if you need some dimes.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday
Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts season-high 24 points
Middleton logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 win over the Heat. The Bucks have continued their slow ramp-up process with Middleton, who has played between 15 and 20 minutes in each of his seven appearances since returning Jan. 23 following a five-week absence due to a sore right knee. Aside from some issues with turnovers (2.7 per game), Middleton has more or less looked like himself in his first seven contests back in action, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 17.6 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the field and 95.2 percent from the free-throw line. Middleton's playing time could be restricted on some level through the All-Star break, but he's producing well enough to warrant an activation in just about every league.
CBS Sports
It's time for the Blazers to consider Damian Lillard trades whether he wants them to or not
The Portland Trail Blazers got stomped by the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 127-108 on Monday. That's nothing new for a Portland team that has rarely sniffed true contention over the past decade. During the Damian Lillard era, the Blazers have finished above .500 against teams with a record of .500 or better only once, during the 2018-19 season, which also happens to be the last time this team won a playoff series.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Monday
Rubio has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to left knee injury management, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio will sit out the second half of the Cavaliers' current back-to-back set to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Since making his season debut Jan. 12, the veteran point guard has appeared in 11 of 13 contests and is averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. In his absence, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland.
