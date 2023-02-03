ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Related
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca Gun housing proposal seeks abatement assistance

ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans to redevelop the Ithaca Gun site into housing are hoping for some help from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Authority (TCIDA). “The Breeze” is a 77-unit apartment proposal by Ithaca’s Visum Development Group and is on the verge of project approval pending Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Board’ approval’s sign-off. It’s the closest any proposal has come to cleaning up and redeveloping the site since plans were first floated in the early 2000s, with at least three different proposals, and by extension, three failed attempts prior to Visum buying the site in December 2021.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery

A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SUNY Broome Student Awarded NYS Sheriff Institute's Criminal Justice Scholarship

Today one local Criminal Justice student received scholarship money courtesy of the County Sheriff and SUNY Broome. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and members of the SUNY Broome Criminal Justice & Emergency Services (CJES) Department presented Nicholas Bartholomew with the New York State Sheriff Institute's Criminal Justice Scholarship. Each year one outstanding student is selected to receive the $500 award, to go toward education expenses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY

A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Port Crane Man Charged with DWI

A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
PORT CRANE, NY
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
CNY News

Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?

The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.

