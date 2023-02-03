Read full article on original website
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
State to tear down I-81 walking bridge
The walking bridge over Interstate 81 in the Town of Dickinson has closed for good.
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
Ithaca Gun housing proposal seeks abatement assistance
ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans to redevelop the Ithaca Gun site into housing are hoping for some help from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Authority (TCIDA). “The Breeze” is a 77-unit apartment proposal by Ithaca’s Visum Development Group and is on the verge of project approval pending Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Board’ approval’s sign-off. It’s the closest any proposal has come to cleaning up and redeveloping the site since plans were first floated in the early 2000s, with at least three different proposals, and by extension, three failed attempts prior to Visum buying the site in December 2021.
Western New York Residents Concerned About A Sinkhole
The sinkhole has been around for three years and counting, and it’s not exactly getting smaller. How many times have you been on a walk and the sidewalk was covered in ice, so you had to veer off the path into the grass?. Imagine if, with one unfortunate step,...
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
More lethal heroin strand currently in New York, state police warn
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A more lethal form of heroin is currently making its way around Western New York, New York State Police (NYSP) based out of Batavia said Tuesday. The organization said they’ve noticed an increase in heroin overdoses over the past 12 days, from January 27 to February 7. “Be aware that a […]
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery
A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
SUNY Broome Student Awarded NYS Sheriff Institute's Criminal Justice Scholarship
Today one local Criminal Justice student received scholarship money courtesy of the County Sheriff and SUNY Broome. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and members of the SUNY Broome Criminal Justice & Emergency Services (CJES) Department presented Nicholas Bartholomew with the New York State Sheriff Institute's Criminal Justice Scholarship. Each year one outstanding student is selected to receive the $500 award, to go toward education expenses.
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Port Crane Man Charged with DWI
A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
These are the 6 earthquakes that caused the most damage in New York State.
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Western New York. That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification System.
