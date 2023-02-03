ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A scare outside Grain Valley High School caused some tense moments Friday morning.

In a letter to families, the school district said a student reported a suspicious young male was near Grain Valley High around 7:50 a.m.

The principal placed the high school on “lock and teach” as a precaution. Grain Valley Police responded to the school and closed entranced to the high school and nearby Sni A Bar Elementary.

Kansas City dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana

During that time, the school learned the individual may have had a knife with him.

Officers found the individual around 8:30 a.m. and took him into custody. Officers said he did not have a knife at the time of his arrest.

The high school is no longer in emergency protocol.

“We appreciate the quick response of our GVPD this morning, and the cooperation of students, staff, and anyone trying to access our school campus during this incident,” Dr. Nicholas Gooch, Assistant Superintendent, District Safety Officer, said in an email to families.

FOX4 News Kansas City

