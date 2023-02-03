ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

New Publix grocery store announced at this location in Gainesville

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 3 days ago
Publix Super Markets plans to build a store off Limestone Parkway in Gainesville. Construction will start this spring, with completion expected by mid-2024. (Rendering provided by Branch Properties)

Publix Super Markets plans to build a store off Limestone Parkway in Gainesville, Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties has announced.

The 54,964-square-foot grocery store will anchor Limestone Marketplace, a 76,764-square-foot shopping center.

Construction will start this spring, with completion expected by mid-2024.

The center “is already seeing impressive leasing demand,” according to a press release from the developer.

The development, which would be across from Kroger Marketplace, would be located at Limestone and New Holland Way. It would also feature 21,800 square feet of retail space for restaurants, service providers and retailers.

“The property will also include three outparcels ranging in size from 1 acre to just over 3 acres,” the release states.

“Our team at Branch is eager to continue growing our footprint across the greater Gainesville area, which has proven to be one of the best markets for development due to its incredible population growth and increased need for high quality retail,” said Jesse Shannon, Branch Properties president.

Limestone Marketplace “is poised to become the premier neighborhood hub for essential shopping and dining in Gainesville,” Shannon said. “We look forward to making future milestone announcements as construction begins.”

The shopping center, which is about 2 miles from downtown Gainesville and close to Interstate 985, is expected to “cater to the county’s rising population,” according to the developer. “The city of Gainesville itself … has recently seen rapid growth in manufacturing, medical and higher education jobs.”

Branch’s development of the site marks further inroads into the Hall market.

The company bought Lakeshore Mall in November for $15 million. No plans for the mall have been announced.

Branch also owns and manages Village Shoppes at Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road. The shopping center features several anchors, including Publix.

