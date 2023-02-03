Read full article on original website
One injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police
A Harrisburg woman stabbed the father of her children with a kitchen knife Saturday morning during an argument over the couple’s relationship, according to court documents released Monday. Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, stabbed the 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on the 1200 block of Community Drive,...
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
local21news.com
92-year-old woman killed in York Co. house fire identified by coroner
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has identified the 92-year-old woman killed in a house fire Monday morning in Fairview Township, York County. According to the coroner, Therese Kiernan was found dead inside the home. The fire happened around 1:30 AM on the 300 block of...
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
local21news.com
Suspicious man tackled after allegedly running from police in Ephrata
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was tackled to the ground after trying to sprint away from officers who were arresting him for a previous warrant. According to Ephrata Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 17 at around 11:23 a.m. Officers say they initially received reports that...
local21news.com
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
local21news.com
Masked man robs 7-11 clerk of cigarettes and cash at gunpoint in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man who they say held up a clerk at gunpoint and walked out with cigarettes and cash. According to Spring Township Police Department, 27-year-old Saquan Dockery and another individual had walked into the convenience store on 3100 State Hill Rd. a little before 2 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Deaths of Pennsylvania family of 3 appeared to be preplanned, police say
Authorities in York County, Pennsylvania, say a family of three was found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township. Officials say the family appeared to have preplanned their deaths. WGAL’s Ed Weinstock reports.Feb. 5, 2023.
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Pa. McDonald’s parking lot: reports
A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County, according to stories from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant located along the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. The...
abc27.com
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says
A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
thedickinsonian.com
Three Students Assaulted; Perpetrator Still At-Large
An unknown man assaulted three Dickinson students on or near campus over the weekend of January 28 and early this week. The first two incidents occurred outside of the Holland Union Building near the heart of campus and on South West Street in Carlisle respectively, both early Saturday morning. The...
