ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 43

One injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
LANCASTER, PA
Main Line Media News

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

92-year-old woman killed in York Co. house fire identified by coroner

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has identified the 92-year-old woman killed in a house fire Monday morning in Fairview Township, York County. According to the coroner, Therese Kiernan was found dead inside the home. The fire happened around 1:30 AM on the 300 block of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Suspicious man tackled after allegedly running from police in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was tackled to the ground after trying to sprint away from officers who were arresting him for a previous warrant. According to Ephrata Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 17 at around 11:23 a.m. Officers say they initially received reports that...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Masked man robs 7-11 clerk of cigarettes and cash at gunpoint in Berks Co.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man who they say held up a clerk at gunpoint and walked out with cigarettes and cash. According to Spring Township Police Department, 27-year-old Saquan Dockery and another individual had walked into the convenience store on 3100 State Hill Rd. a little before 2 a.m. on Jan. 25.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Three Students Assaulted; Perpetrator Still At-Large

An unknown man assaulted three Dickinson students on or near campus over the weekend of January 28 and early this week. The first two incidents occurred outside of the Holland Union Building near the heart of campus and on South West Street in Carlisle respectively, both early Saturday morning. The...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy