ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER BILL TO AMEND SANITATION RATES

The Boonville City Council considered a bill to amend the city’s sanitation rates during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. City Administrator Kate Fjell said the council was considering a 6.5 percent sanitation charge increase. Fjell said the council is currently subsidizing its increase with waste management. The...
BOONVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

SCCC FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA HOLDING EVENTS IN HONOR OF FBLA WEEK

The Saline County Career Center Future Business Leaders of America is taking part in the annual FBLA Week. Governor Michael Parson has declared February 5 – 11, 2023 as FBLA Week. This weeklong celebration is held in February during Career and Technical Education month and is recognized by chapters throughout the United States. The governor encouraged all Missourians to support their local FBLA chapters during FBLA Week.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County

Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy