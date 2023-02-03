Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READINGS FOR MATERIAL AND WORK ON CITY STREETS
The Marshall City Council heard first readings involving ordinances for the purchase of material and work to improve city streets during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. The first ordinance discussed at the meeting involved the purchase of paving fabric from Vance Brothers, Inc. The bid for the paving...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER BILL TO AMEND SANITATION RATES
The Boonville City Council considered a bill to amend the city’s sanitation rates during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. City Administrator Kate Fjell said the council was considering a 6.5 percent sanitation charge increase. Fjell said the council is currently subsidizing its increase with waste management. The...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE CHIEF GIVES UPDATE ON GRANTS RECEIVED FOR COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT TO MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL
Marshall Police Chief Mike Donnell gave an update on grants received during the past year for upgrades on radios and laptops for the Marshall Police Department (MPD) during the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. According to Chief Donnell, MPD received $90,000 for the upgrades. The cost...
Homeowner Notification Requirement Removed for Administrative Search Warrants in Sedalia
Homeowners and occupants in Sedalia will no longer receive a notice from Code Enforcement prior to an administrative search warrant being applied for, after City Council approved an ordinance to amend City Code Monday night. Chief Building Official Devin Lake addressed the Council during the Community Development portion of the...
kmmo.com
CITY OF MARSHALL ANNOUNCES ROUTINE MAINTENANCE ON STORM SIRENS
The City of Marshall has announced routine maintenance on storm sirens on Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday February 8. Citizens are advised that sirens may sound off for short intervals throughout the maintenance period.
kmmo.com
SCCC FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA HOLDING EVENTS IN HONOR OF FBLA WEEK
The Saline County Career Center Future Business Leaders of America is taking part in the annual FBLA Week. Governor Michael Parson has declared February 5 – 11, 2023 as FBLA Week. This weeklong celebration is held in February during Career and Technical Education month and is recognized by chapters throughout the United States. The governor encouraged all Missourians to support their local FBLA chapters during FBLA Week.
Benton County Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect
As of 6:16 a.m., Tuesday, Benton County authorities continued to search for Nicholas Littlejohn. Benton County Law Enforcement was pursuing a male subject in the area of Hannah Avenue near Poorboy on Monday afternoon. A drone was employed in the search. Nicholas Littlejohn is described as a white male, last...
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
kchi.com
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
Lone Jack cattle processor again facing OSHA fines over workplace safety
The United States Department of Labor has levied more than $570,000 in fines against a Lone Jack, Missouri, cattle processor.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree
A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
KCTV 5
Officials ID man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man. Police indicated the...
Comments / 0