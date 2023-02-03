ODFL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (. ARCB - Free Report) are well-positioned to capitalize on this healthy demand environment. The Zacks Transportation - Truck industry consists of truck operators transporting freight to a diverse group of customers, mainly across North America. These companies provide full-truckload or less-than-truckload (LTL) services over the short, medium or long haul. The wide range of trucking services provided by these companies includes dry-van, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed and expedited. Some of these companies have an extensive fleet of company-owned tractors and trucks, as well as independent contractor trucks. Beside trucking, most of these entities offer logistics and intermodal services, as well as value-added services like container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply-chain consulting and warehousing. A few also offer asset-light services to other third-party logistics companies in the transportation sector.

9 HOURS AGO