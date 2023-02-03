Read full article on original website
WEC Energy's (WEC) Board Approves a 7.2% Dividend Increase
WEC Energy Group (. WEC - Free Report) has announced that its board of directors approved a 7.2% increase in the quarterly dividend rate. The revised quarterly dividend will be 78 cents, payable on Mar 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb 14. The company continues to target a dividend payout of 65 to 70% of earnings.
Peabody Energy (BTU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
BTU - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14. Peabody Energy delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5.33% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. Peabody Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected...
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Soars 8.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
CELH - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8% higher at $99.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks. Celsius Holdings has been benefiting from...
Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Raised
HAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Meanwhile, revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
Energizer (ENR) Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y
ENR - Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading hours on Feb 6, following soft first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Both the top and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased year over year. ENR’s shares have increased 1.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.2% decline....
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
CASY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CASY recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders...
4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows This Earnings Season
Parking your hard-earned money in stocks based on top-line growth and increasing profit might appear a good option in the ongoing reporting cycle. But looking beyond the profits and figuring out a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows is far more rewarding. This is because even a profit-making company...
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $41 million or 59 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $201 million or $2.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 73 cents, topping the Zacks...
Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
CTVA - Free Report) . Corteva, Inc. currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.47, on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 17 brokerage firms. An ABR of 1.47 approximates between Strong Buy and Buy.
3 Funds to Buy in a Challenging Market for Semiconductors
Semiconductors sales have been slowing over the past few months but 2022 still emerged as one of the best years for the sector. In fact, semiconductor sales witnessed one of the best years region-wise, as demand remained high. Although there have been concerns that the semiconductor market might decline now...
Restructuring, Higher Rates Aid KeyCorp (KEY) Amid Cost Woes
KEY - Free Report) is well-placed for top-line growth, supported by the rise in loan balances and higher interest rates. Given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, KeyCorp’s significant exposure to risky loan portfolios might curb its growth in the near term. Elevated expenses are likely to hurt the bottom line.
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
ELF - Free Report) operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
AECOM (ACM) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Reiterates FY'23 View
AECOM (. ACM - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2023, where earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Post the results, shares of the technical and management support services provider slipped 0.01% on Feb 6. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line declined despite top-line growth....
Linde (LIN) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Capex Outlook
LIN - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $3.16 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $2.77. Total quarterly revenues of $7,899 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,087 million....
Timken (TKR) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Increase Y/Y
TKR - Free Report) reported adjusted EPS of $1.22 in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. The bottom line increased 56% year over year. On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of $1.32 per share in the quarter under review compared with 82 cents...
3 Trucking Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
ODFL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (. ARCB - Free Report) are well-positioned to capitalize on this healthy demand environment. The Zacks Transportation - Truck industry consists of truck operators transporting freight to a diverse group of customers, mainly across North America. These companies provide full-truckload or less-than-truckload (LTL) services over the short, medium or long haul. The wide range of trucking services provided by these companies includes dry-van, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed and expedited. Some of these companies have an extensive fleet of company-owned tractors and trucks, as well as independent contractor trucks. Beside trucking, most of these entities offer logistics and intermodal services, as well as value-added services like container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply-chain consulting and warehousing. A few also offer asset-light services to other third-party logistics companies in the transportation sector.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI - Free Report) closed at $34.55, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.35% in the past month....
Can Oil ETFs Jump in 2023 After a Low Start?
USO - Free Report) is off 8.1% this year while United States Brent Oil Fund LP (. BNO - Free Report) has lost about 7.2% past month (as of Feb 3, 2023). Frequent crude stock builds amidst Gulf Coast refinery woes and the slowing down of industrial activity have weighed on the oil prices meaningfully.
EastGroup Properties (EGP) Q4 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
EGP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th
SCGLY - Free Report) : This company that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days. Societe Generale Group Price and Consensus. Societe Generale Group...
