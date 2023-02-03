Hut 8 and US Bitcoin will merge to form Hut 8 Corp. The new company will have 5.6 EH/s of self-mining and access to 825 megawatts across six sites. Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin (USBTC) are merging to form a new company called Hut 8 Corp, which will be based in the United States.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO