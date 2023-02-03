Read full article on original website
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Former Coinbase manager seeks to dismiss watershed insider trading case
Lawyers representing former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi moved to dismiss the case. Counsel for the defendants argue that the nine tokens at issue are not securities, in part because they were sold on the secondary market. Lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss a case...
South Korea broadens rules defining which tokens are securities
South Korea’s regulator has widened the definition of what type of blockchain-based token is a security. Digital assets that likely meet the definition include those that give a stake in business operations, dividend rights or share of corporate profits. South Korea's regulator has widened the definition of what type...
Binance to temporarily suspend USD transfers on Feb. 8
The Binance team is working to resolve what will be a temporary halt of U.S. dollar transfers on the exchange effective February 8th, said CEO Changpeng Zhao. The restrictions will not affect users on Binance.US. Binance said Monday that it would temporarily halt U.S. dollar transfers on Feb. 8, a...
Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin merge to form new US-based entity
Hut 8 and US Bitcoin will merge to form Hut 8 Corp. The new company will have 5.6 EH/s of self-mining and access to 825 megawatts across six sites. Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin (USBTC) are merging to form a new company called Hut 8 Corp, which will be based in the United States.
Bitcoin, ether slip with crypto stocks all lower; Silvergate drops 8%
Bitcoin slipped about 1.5% to trade below $22,800. Ether and altcoins also traded lower. Crypto stocks began the week in the red, with Silvergate plunging 8%. Cryptocurrency prices slid at the beginning of the week, with equities also opening down. Bitcoin was trading at $22,776 at 10:20 a.m. EST, down...
