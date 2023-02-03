ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Bubba Beef Castle, a 5-year-old bulldog mix. This 80-pound big boy is loving and would make a great family dog for a family with kids 10 and up. He does not like living with other dogs or cats and prefers to be the only pet in the house.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO