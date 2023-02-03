Read full article on original website
Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
Embellish almost anything with transfers from LaVintage Decor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Transfers can spruce up any piece of furniture or turn a basic vase into something with an antique look! LaVonne Falbo of LaVintage Decor stopped by Studio 814 to show hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar how to use Iron Orchid Designs transfers. They are as easy as peel, press, and rub!
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
Honoring Black Stories: Liz’s Kitchen
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Tyrone Stewart got the cooking bug after spending years watching and tasting his mother, Elizabeth’s, food. Stewart said his mother always cooked a feast for him and his siblings. He described how they never went hungry, and she made comfort food. Stewart was born and raised...
Bulldog named Bubba Beef Castle seeks forever home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Bubba Beef Castle, a 5-year-old bulldog mix. This 80-pound big boy is loving and would make a great family dog for a family with kids 10 and up. He does not like living with other dogs or cats and prefers to be the only pet in the house.
‘Barrels of Fun’ daycare center takes alternative approach to childcare
EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leah Brooks was working in the public education school system when she had the idea of wanting to help more families and more kids in the area. That’s when Leah decided to start her own approach to caring for children, and reaching out to families through her own daycare center.
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in parking lot
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by...
