Louisiana State

KNOE TV8

Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit

Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

LED’s CEO Peer-to-Peer Learning Program accepting applications now

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Economic Development is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 CEO Roundtables series, the popular, yearlong program that provides a platform for leaders of second-stage companies to share insights and knowledge. LED will select up to eight regional cohorts consisting of 15 to 18 qualified...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Edy Zoo

Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
LOUISIANA STATE

