Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
Louisiana school system hires professional chefs after new federal rules limit sugar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is preparing a new school menu with more of a variety and healthier options from the Federal Government. According to Tulane University, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country. In the 2016–17 National Survey of Children’s Health, 19.1% […]
LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if they're five or 95. They light up the first time they see all of this." Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department. Updated: 7 hours...
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address the issue of whether certain books should be restricted in public libraries. Many Louisiana lawmakers are already proposing legislation around the issue. Landry held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to release...
United Way of Northeast Louisiana reopens annual agency program application process
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana agencies who wish to partner with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana have the chance to apply to do so during the non-profit’s annual agency program application process beginning Monday, Feb. 6. United Way says its established aspirations around education, financial stability, and...
How Louisiana high school principals, LHSAA got on same page to decide playoff system
A meeting of about 200 Louisiana principals held prior to last week’s LHSAA annual convention helped set the path for one of the most congenial conventions in recent years, according several principals and the LHSAA. The pre-convention meeting were pulled together by a group of principals, including Northwood's Shannon...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
The Most Unique and Weirdest Things You Only See in Louisiana
For those of us who have grown up here in the Bayou State, we might all be somewhat guilty of not fully appreciating what we get to see only a daily basis. Maybe we have never realized just how unique our state and lifestyle truly is. But, those who have...
Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit
Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
LED’s CEO Peer-to-Peer Learning Program accepting applications now
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Economic Development is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 CEO Roundtables series, the popular, yearlong program that provides a platform for leaders of second-stage companies to share insights and knowledge. LED will select up to eight regional cohorts consisting of 15 to 18 qualified...
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
