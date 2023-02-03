Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Light rail riders frustrated by broken escalators, elevators at stations
Frustrated Link light rail riders say they have had it with escalators and elevators at light rail stations that don’t work. Even Sound Transit admits it is having trouble keeping up with the problems throughout downtown Seattle. Sound Transit says a more permanent fix is on the way. But...
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT adding ramp meters to I-90/I-5 connection in Seattle
We touched a nerve last week with the possibility of eliminating free right turns at red lights, but get ready for another jolt. Ramp meters are about to go active between Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 in Seattle. My inbox has exploded over the last 10 days. It is full...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s ‘Howe Street Stairs’ location of alleged female assaults
Emily, a woman who frequently jogs throughout Seattle, said she was punched in the face during her run near Capitol Hill’s “Howe Street Stairs” Friday morning. She said a stranger was staring at her and when she passed him, he followed her, grabbed her, and assaulted her.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
Where are the most car break-ins in Seattle?
Data shows Seattle recorded its lowest number of car break-ins in a decade last year, but the Seattle Police Department says the numbers aren’t telling the full story.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
MyNorthwest.com
New group would take a fresh look at Pierce, Thurston County airport sites
A new work group may be examining potential sites for a new airport in the south Sound. The Tacoma News-Tribune reports House Bill 1791 would create a group that would replace the Commercial Aviation Commission. The group is intended to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the sites in Pierce...
Amazing Dream Home Price Drop $1.2M Now $11,999,000 in Seattle
Are you living in your dream home? If not, do you have one in mind?. Well, if you're not already living the dream, and you don't have your eye set on a prize just yet, there is a very dream-worthy home in Seattle that has just brought you $1.2M closer to making it all happen. Price drop!
fixhomelessness.org
Even After Multiple Sweeps, No End in Sight for Encampment
A few days ago, I was in downtown Seattle covering another encampment sweep on the problematic stretch along 3rd Avenue between James and Cherry streets. An axe-wielding homeless man, who was lingering around after cleanup crews left, spotted me filming and chased me down the street. I managed to get away.
MyNorthwest.com
Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood
911 service is out in much of Kent, and parts of South King County, but you can still call the non-emergency number for the police or the sheriff’s phone number if you need help. A vehicle crashed into a pole near downtown Kent which knocked out some phone lines...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
MyNorthwest.com
How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate
Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
MyNorthwest.com
East Pierce County Fire starts advanced paramedic emergency program
As of Monday, three new Medical Service Officers (MSO) with East Pierce Fire and Rescue are ready to jump in when there are life-threatening emergencies in East Pierce County. East Pierce Fire and Rescue have now given advance training to three paramedics who have their own specially stocked response truck. At least one paramedic will be on duty nearly around the clock to respond to serious medical calls.
Redmond mother desperate to find mentally ill son
The 20-year-old man walked from Redmond to Issaquah back on Jan. 24. He was last seen that day talking to Issaquah police officers.
MyNorthwest.com
Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision
Dozens of parents and kids rallied outside the Bellevue School District’s headquarters Monday evening to protest the district’s proposal to consolidate elementary schools. In practice, consolidating schools would involve ending school at three elementary school buildings and combining students while repurposing the former school buildings. “We know that...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
