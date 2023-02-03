ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT adding ramp meters to I-90/I-5 connection in Seattle

We touched a nerve last week with the possibility of eliminating free right turns at red lights, but get ready for another jolt. Ramp meters are about to go active between Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 in Seattle. My inbox has exploded over the last 10 days. It is full...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens

WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts

Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
LYNNWOOD, WA
fixhomelessness.org

Even After Multiple Sweeps, No End in Sight for Encampment

A few days ago, I was in downtown Seattle covering another encampment sweep on the problematic stretch along 3rd Avenue between James and Cherry streets. An axe-wielding homeless man, who was lingering around after cleanup crews left, spotted me filming and chased me down the street. I managed to get away.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

911 service is out in much of Kent, and parts of South King County, but you can still call the non-emergency number for the police or the sheriff’s phone number if you need help. A vehicle crashed into a pole near downtown Kent which knocked out some phone lines...
KENT, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate

Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

East Pierce County Fire starts advanced paramedic emergency program

As of Monday, three new Medical Service Officers (MSO) with East Pierce Fire and Rescue are ready to jump in when there are life-threatening emergencies in East Pierce County. East Pierce Fire and Rescue have now given advance training to three paramedics who have their own specially stocked response truck. At least one paramedic will be on duty nearly around the clock to respond to serious medical calls.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

Dozens of parents and kids rallied outside the Bellevue School District’s headquarters Monday evening to protest the district’s proposal to consolidate elementary schools. In practice, consolidating schools would involve ending school at three elementary school buildings and combining students while repurposing the former school buildings. “We know that...
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans

Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
SNOHOMISH, WA

