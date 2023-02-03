ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds face juvenile charges after social media posts showed them flashing handguns at their St. Paul charter school. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a juvenile petition filed Thursday said a video one of the teens posted last month on Instagram showed him in a bathroom at Career Pathways holding a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

