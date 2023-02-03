Read full article on original website
Minnesota House passes bill to fund AG’s office for prosecution of violent crimes
The Minnesota House advanced a bill Monday night that would provide support to Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office for prosecuting violent crimes. The AG’s office has prosecuted violent crime cases such as homicide or sexual conduct for counties that lacked sufficient resources, including Le Sueur, Cottonwood, and Freeborn counties.
Charges: Instagram post shows teens flashing guns in school
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds face juvenile charges after social media posts showed them flashing handguns at their St. Paul charter school. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a juvenile petition filed Thursday said a video one of the teens posted last month on Instagram showed him in a bathroom at Career Pathways holding a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine.
Lane restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter start next week
Starting next week, motorists should expect daytime lane and shoulder restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter. The restrictions will start Monday, February 13, weather permitting, as crews prepare for construction later this summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Alternating northbound and southbound lane...
